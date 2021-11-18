NCP's Jayant Patil Says 'Param Bir Must Face Law' As SC Refuses Protection To Tainted Cop

After the Supreme Court on Thursday refused to give interim protection to absconding former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh, Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Jayant Patil hailed the decision of the Apex Court, stating that the city's ex-top cop should face the law if he seeks justice.

Maha Minister Patil said, "Whetever the court has said is absolutely right. The way Param Bir Singh ran away and some are even saying that he has even left the country. So the court is not wrong at all. If Param Bir wants justice then he should just come and face the law."

No interim protection for Param Bir Singh

The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to give interim protection to absconding former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh. The Apex Court bench headed by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul was hearing a plea by Singh seeking relief. However, it has also directed Singh's counsel to disclose his whereabouts. However, Singh's counsel responded that they were not aware of the same.

In addition, the Supreme Court also pulled up the former Mumbai Police Commissioner for failing to join the investigation so far instead of seeking interim protection.

Param Bir Singh to be declared an 'absconder' in 30 days if there's no response

On Wednesday, a Mumbai court accepted a Proclamation application that was filed by the state's Crime Investigation Department (CID) that sought Param Bir Singh to be declared as an 'absconder'. Following this, the hard copies of the court's proclamation order will be pasted outside Singh's properties in Mumbai as well as Chandigarh. Post this, the agency will wait for 30 days and if Singh fails to show up, he will then officially be declared as an 'absconder'.

Top lawyers speaking to Republic Media Network said that if Singh is declared as an absconder, his properties might be seized and subsequently auctioned. He would not be able to avail legal remedies either. On the other hand, the Maharashtra government has also initiated the procedure to suspend Param Bir Singh.