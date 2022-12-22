NCP’s Jayant Patil Suspended From Maha Assembly For Rest Of Winter Session For ‘derogatory’ Remark Against Speaker

Senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Jayant Patil was suspended from the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly on Thursday for the rest of the winter session following his alleged derogatory remark against Speaker Rahul Narvekar.

Patil, a former state minister, made the remark against the speaker in the House, triggering uproar from the ruling side.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Chandrakant Patil moved a suspension motion against the NCP leader, who is the state unit chief of the Sharad Pawar-led party. The motion was passed by a voice vote.

Jayant Patil has been a member of the House for over three decades.

The winter session of the state legislature, which began on Monday, will continue till December 30.

After the suspension, members from the opposition (comprising the NCP, Congress and Shiv Sena Uddhav Thackeray faction) staged a protest against the government as well as the speaker. The angry legislators raised slogans like “Shameless government” to target the Eknath Shinde-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) dispensation. They also dubbed the government as “corrupt” and “biased”.

Speaking to reporters, Patil said the ruling parties were deliberately raking up “non-issues”.

“The opposition members are not getting an opportunity to speak in the House. My microphone was not working and I was not even speaking, but the ruling party legislators came near the Well of the House and started shouting slogans. I asked them to stop this shamelessness. But they got angry,” he said.

The reason for their anger was not what I said, but the situation has become such that they have got into trouble,” Patil, who represents Islampur Assembly constituency in Sangli district, said.

