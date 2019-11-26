Communication Gap? NCP's Jayant Patil Unaware Of Ajit Pawar's Resignation As Maha DyCM

Responding to reports of Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar’s resignation on Tuesday, NCP legislative party leader Jayant Patil claimed that he had no knowledge about any such development. Moreover, he stated that he did not find it necessary to comment on a speculative situation. At the same time, he maintained that 162 MLAs of the Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena alliance would defeat the Devendra Fadnavis-led government on the floor of the Maharashtra Assembly.

Jayant Patil remarked, “At this moment, Ajit Pawar is the Deputy CM of Maharashtra. I do not know whether he has tendered his resignation or not. I do not feel it is necessary to reply on ifs and buts situation today.” He added, “Our 162 MLAs will vote against the Devendra Fadnavis-led government tomorrow on the floor of the Assembly. I will reply about if and buts in the evening tomorrow.”

Speculation over Ajit Pawar's resignation

As per the sources, the NCP supremo Sharad Pawar's nephew Ajit Pawar has resigned from his post following frantic attempts by the NCP leaders to convince him in this regard. Since his swearing-in ceremony on Saturday, there have been contradictory statements by the NCP chief and his nephew. While the latter claimed that all the NCP MLAs had consented to be a part of the government with BJP, Sharad Pawar dismissed this contention. In fact, all the three opposition parties- Shiv Sena, Congress, and NCP approached the Supreme Court demanding an immediate floor test and paraded their 162 MLAs in the Grand Hyatt hotel on Monday evening.

Floor test on Wednesday

In a significant development, the three-judge Supreme Court bench ordered a floor test to be conducted in the Maharashtra assembly on Wednesday at 5 pm. It directed the Protem Speaker to be immediately appointed, who will administer the oath to the newly-elected MLAs before 5 pm. Thereafter, he will conduct the floor test. These proceedings will be telecasted live and the secret ballot method will not be adopted.

