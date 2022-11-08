NCP's Jitendra Awhad Booked For Creating Ruckus At Movie Screening; BJP Demands Arrest

A case has been registered against the Maharashtra Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Jitendra Awhad and his supporters after they entered a mall in Thane and forcibly stopped the screening of a Marathi movie-- 'Har Har Mahadev'.

"Case has been filed against NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad and 100 of his workers at Vartak Nagar Police Station, Thane for forcibly closing show of film 'Har Har Mahadev' in Thane mall yesterday & assaulting the audience," Thane police said, ANI reported. The case has been registered under sections 141,143,146,149,323,504of IPC and section 37/135 of Mumbai Police for assaulting a film audience by forcibly closing the show of 'Har Har Mahadev' film in Thane's Viviana Mall.

#BREAKING | Case registered against NCP neta Jitendra Awhad after he creates ruckus at theatre in Thane and blocks screening of a Marathi movie. Tune in #LIVE: https://t.co/GAtGCvLDbU pic.twitter.com/9qLJYdwMN6 — Republic (@republic) November 8, 2022

'All of this to come into the limelight?': BJP slams NCP leader

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ram Kadam slammed Awhad for his hooliganism and said, "Maharashtra NCP leader and former minister enters a mall with his supporters, forcibly close the shops there. His supports beat up those who went to watch the movie. Who gave you the permission to take the law in your hand?"

"There is no Uddhav government in the state now who stays silent. Whoever will take the law into their hands, strict actions will be taken on them... If they have objections over the movie, they are other ways for it in democracy... All of this to come into the limelight?", the BJP leaders added.

Speaking to Republic, BJP leader Atul Bhatkhalkar attacked NCP and Awhad saying, "Because, in that 'Har Har Mahadev' movie, they have shown the assassination of Afzal Khan by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. This NCP and especially Jitendra Awhad never want the real history which is the nationalist history. That’s why, Jitendra Awhad being an ex-minister, went there, and took law into his own hands."

#BREAKING | BJP slams and demands arrest of NCP leader Jitendra Awhad after hooliganism at Thane theatre and forcefully stopping movie screening. Tune in #LIVE: https://t.co/GAtGCvLDbU pic.twitter.com/IFIWyvqvMP — Republic (@republic) November 8, 2022

"He should be punished, FIR should be filed against him with the strictest nature and he should be prosecuted with immediate effect," Bhatkhalkar said. He also recalled civil engineer Anant Karmuse's case wherein Ahwad allegedly assaulted Karmuse at his bungalow. BJP leader accused Awhad of doing vote bank politics by stopping the movie 'Har Har Mahadev'.

NCP's Jitendra Awhad stops Marathi movie

An act of hooliganism was caught on cam when NCP leader Awhad and his supporters forcefully stopped the screening of a Marathi movie-- 'Har Har Mahadev' at a theatre on Monday, alleging that the movie presents the wrong history about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Not only did Jitendra Awhad and his followers stop the movie and harassed the viewers to leave the theatre, some of its supporters badly thrashed one person who tried opposing them. From the visuals, the NCP leader supporters are seen ganging up against one man and brutally assaulting him.

The movie has claimed to show historic events that never happened in reality. Why should such a movie be shown?" Awhad said, according to ANI.