NCP's Jitendra Awhad Lauds Praful Patel's Remarks On Relationship With Sharad Pawar

Days after Ajit Pawar's coup in Maharashtra that has left political circles in shock, the chief whip of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and new Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Maharashtra assembly Jitendra Awhad lauded NCP's Praful Patel's remarks saying he has high regard for him. Awhad's remarks came after Praful Patel asserted that he considers NCP chief Sharad Pawar as his guru.

Speaking to media persons, Jitendra Awhad said, "I have high regard for Praful Patel and whatever he said makes sense that politics should not come between family relations. I am also of that opinion but I am proud that here is a man in Indian politics who stands above all relations and says my ideology is near and dear to me. Not many people in the world have done this."

I consider myself an extended part of the Pawar family...: Praful Patel

Earlier in the day, Praful Patel said, "We will always respect and regard Sharad Pawar and his position, he is a father figure to all of us. We are using his picture not out of disrespect, but we are showing our reverence towards him." However, the NCP leader (Ajit's faction) further wished that politics doesn't come in the way of the family relationship.

"I wish politics doesn't come in the way of the family relationship, I wish the Pawar family very well and I also consider myself an extended part of the Pawar family. We can only appeal to Sharad Pawar to accept this, he can take his own decision according to what he thinks is the best," Praful Patel said.

Patel further asserted that it was sure that the MVA government will collapse in 2022 when Eknath Shinde had taken 40 MLAs to Surat and Guwahati.

"When Eknath Shinde had taken 40 MLAs to Surat and Guwahati in 2022, it was sure the MVA government will collapse. As a consequence, there were 51 MLAs of the NCP who at that time, clearly felt that we should be part of the government. There is no ideological difference, if we have gone with Shiv Sena, then we can definitely go with the BJP," Patel added.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar on July 2 was sworn in as Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra. Eight other NCP leaders joined the Eknath-Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis Maharashtra government on Sunday.