'It's Procedure Of Law': NCP's Majeed Memon On Sanjay Raut's 14-day Judicial Custody

NCP leader and criminal lawyer Majeed Memon said that Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut's 14-day judicial custody in the Patra Chawl Land Scam case was as per the judicial procedure and the ruling in no way goes 'against' or 'for' the Shiv Sena leader. A special Prevention of Money Laundering Court (PMLA) court in Mumbai on August 8 sent Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut to 14-day Judicial Custody in the Patra Chawl scam case.

Notably, he was produced before the special PMLA court as his custody with the Enforcement Directorate (ED) ended on August 8 and ED counsel Hiten Venegaonkar told the court they no longer require Sanjay Raut’s custody.

‘Judicial custody is a normal procedure’

Former Rajya Sabha MP Memon, when asked about the 14-day Judicial custody of Sanjay Raut, said the ruling was according to the process of law.

“That is the procedure in law. Once a citizen is arrested and interrogated for the purposes of custodial interrogation, he is granted custody by the agencies which arrest him for a reasonable time. In his (Sanjay Raut’s case) case, the courts deemed it fit to grant four days to ED and after 4 days the courts felt that it was necessary to extend his ED custody and then accordingly, the courts have them four days more. Today, the eighth day has ended and in the interest of justice and according to the circumstances of the case, the courts felt that no further ED custody is required and therefore he is transferred to judicial custody, which is the normal procedure.”

He further added that judicial custody has in no way gone ‘for’ or ‘against’ Sanjay Raut.

#UPDATE | Mumbai: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut sent to judicial custody till 22nd August in connection with Patra Chawl land case https://t.co/J36zzqgYi4 — ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2022

Sanjay Raut’s arrest

Shiv Sena’s Rajya Sabha MP was detained on July 31 and later arrested in the Patra Chawl Land Scam case. The ED conducted raids at a few locations associated with Raut and grilled him for several hours. He was later taken to the agency’s Zonal office for further questioning. During the raids, over Rs 11.5 lakh unaccounted money was recovered from his residence.

Patra Chawl land scam

The case emanates from the tri-partite agreement between Guru Ashish Construction Pvt Ltd (GAPCL), Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) and the 672 tenants of the Society in the Patra Chawl also known as Siddharth Nagar, Goregaon.

In 2007, MHADA awarded the Patra Chawl redevelopment project to GACPL, under which the company was supposed to rehabilitate the 672 tenants and redevelop the locality. GACL is a sister concern of Housing Development and Infrastructure Ltd (HDIL).

The ED claimed GACL never constructed the flats neither for the tenants or MHADA. Instead, it sold the floor space index to 9 private developers for about Rs.901.79 crore. According to ED, Pravin Raut, who was a director of GACPL, received approximately Rs 100 crore from HDIL and diverted it to accounts of his close associates, family members and business entities.

The ED alleged that Rs.83 lakh which was a part of the "proceeds of crime" was transferred to Sanjay Raut's wife Varsha, who purportedly used this money to buy a flat in Dadar.

IMAGE: PTI / ANI