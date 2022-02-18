NCP's Majeed Memon Equates Hijab-clad Students To Saffron-clad Yogi: 'If CM Is Allowed...'

Dragging Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath into the Hijab row, NCP leader Majeed Memon on Thursday questioned the ban on hijabs for students. He claimed why students were disallowed from displaying their religious identity while a chief minister (UP) can wear his saffron attire all times. Currently, Karnataka High Court is hearing the plea of six female students who were not allowed to wear hijabs inside Kundapura college in Udipi.

NCP leader: 'If CM can wear saffron at all times'

If innocent girl students are asked not to display their religious identity by wearing hijabs in secular India,how can one tolerate a Chif Minister of the State clad in religious saffron attire all the time ?. — Majeed Memon (@advmajeedmemon) February 18, 2022

Karnataka HC on Hijabs

As of now, Karnataka High Court has ordered all students regardless of religion to not wear hijabs, saffron shawls, flags within classrooms, until further orders. The HC has urged Karnataka government to reopen educational institutions and allow students to return to classes. Karnataka schools and colleges have reopened amid protests both for and against hijabs. The hijab row has taken a political turn in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh with BJP strongly for the ban claiming 'unformity in school attire' and Opposition accusing the saffron party of diverting from real issues and abusing minority rights.

On Monday, visuals from Mandya's Rotary educational society school showed Muslim girl students being asked to remove their hijabs (headscarves) before entering the school premises. Similarly, a burqa-clad teacher was seen removing her religious attire before being allowed to enter the school. Colleges which opened on Wedneday saw many protests by hijab-clad women as they refused to remove them while entering colleges. Toughening its stance, Karnataka Minority Welfare Department restrain all students from wearing saffron shawls (Bhagwa), scarfs, hijab, religious flags or the like within the classroom - in govt colleges with prescribed dresscode.

Karnataka Hijab row

In December, Udipi's Kundapur PU college's principal - Rudra Gowda issued a circular - banning students from wearing hijabs in classrooms, claiming it was to ensure uniformity in classrooms. This decision led to uproar, with Hijab-clad female students and students wearing head-scarves were stopped from attending college. Escalating the matter further, students from the other community (presumably Hindu) started wearing saffron scarves to college in protest against the hijab-wearing Muslim students. With protests springing across India with Hijab-clad women standing in solidarity, Karnataka govt imposed a ban on the wearing of clothes that tend to disturb equality, integrity, and public order.