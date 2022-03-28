NCP's Majeed Memon Lauds PM Modi, says 'Oppn Must Introspect Reasons Behind popularity'

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Majeed Memon on Sunday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asserting that there must be 'extraordinary qualities' in him that he was winning the people's mandate. Taking to Twitter, Memon weighed in on PM Modi's popularity as a world leader and asserted that there must be 'good work' that he may have carried out that the Opposition leaders are unable to find.

If Narendra Modi wins people’s mandare and is also shown as world’s most popular leader, there must be some qualities in him or good work he may have done which the opposition leaders are unable to find. — Majeed Memon (@advmajeedmemon) March 27, 2022

When asked about the same, Memon underlined that the Opposition needed to do some 'research and introspection' as to what things made Narendra Modi acceptable not only to India, but even outside. “We're pointing out that despite violating the Constitution, creating hatred among people and dividing society, how does he win. Initially, the Opposition was saying that there is manipulation in EVM, so he is winning. But now that ground does not survive,” the former Rajya Sabha MP was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

“In 2019, despite all efforts from the Opposition, we could not remove the (Modi-led) government. I appreciate that he has good oratory power. He works for 20 hours every day. These are extraordinary qualities of Narendra Modi which I must appreciate, besides criticising him.”

NCP at war with BJP-led Centre over Nawab Malik's arrest

His remarks come at a time when the NCP is at loggerheads with the BJP-led Centre over the arrest of Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik. The MVA government has refused to seek Nawab Malik's resignation citing 'vendetta' by BJP and central investigative agencies.

The leader was arrested on February 23 by the ED which alleged that he was guilty of an offence punishable under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). This came after Dawood Ibrahim's brother Iqbal Kaskar allegedly revealed certain facts about his sister Haseena Parkar's involvement in usurping high-valued properties of innocent citizens in Mumbai. The ED alleged that one Munira Plumber's prime property in Kurla, the present market value of which is Rs.300 crore, was usurped by the NCP leader through Solidus Investments Pvt. Ltd. - a company purportedly owned by his family members.

While the party has not sought his resignation, on Thursday, March 17, it decided to take away his portfolios. The 62-year-old NCP leader held the Minority Affairs and the Skill Development portfolios in the Shiv Sena-led MVA government.