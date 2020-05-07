Last Updated:

NCP's Majeed Memon Says Transportation Of Migrants 'creating Confusion'

Majeed Memon from the NCP, which is in coalition with the Congress in Maharashtra has said that the transportation of migrants was creating 'confusion'.

A day after the Congress slammed the Karnataka and Gujarat governments for forcing migrants to stay back as industries begin to reopen, Majeed Memon from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) which is in coalition with the Congress in Maharashtra has differed from its point of view saying that since work activities were partially re-opening, transportation of migrant labourers was creating confusion.

Congress attacks BJP-ruled states over migrant issue

Previously, Maharashtra Minority Affairs Minister Nawab Malik had accused the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka governments of adopting an uncooperative approach in taking back migrant workers hailing from these two states. The NCP leader alleged that the Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka governments either don't want the people hailing from their states to return or are deliberately creating hurdles so that out of job workers do not go back in big numbers.

On the other hand, Congress treasurer Ahmed Patel on Wednesday slammed business lobbies for pressurising state governments to hold back the migrants from going home. The Congress leader said that holding people back against their will was a "feudal" and a violation of the fundamental rights. 



