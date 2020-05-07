NCP's Majeed Memon Says Transportation Of Migrants 'creating Confusion'

A day after the Congress slammed the Karnataka and Gujarat governments for forcing migrants to stay back as industries begin to reopen, Majeed Memon from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) which is in coalition with the Congress in Maharashtra has differed from its point of view saying that since work activities were partially re-opening, transportation of migrant labourers was creating confusion.

Now that the work activities are gradually though partially reopening, transportation of migrant labourers is creating confusion. Those who want to stay where they ere in anticipation of resumption of work should be allowed to remain where they are. — Majeed Memon (@advmajeedmemon) May 7, 2020

Congress attacks BJP-ruled states over migrant issue

Previously, Maharashtra Minority Affairs Minister Nawab Malik had accused the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka governments of adopting an uncooperative approach in taking back migrant workers hailing from these two states. The NCP leader alleged that the Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka governments either don't want the people hailing from their states to return or are deliberately creating hurdles so that out of job workers do not go back in big numbers.

On the other hand, Congress treasurer Ahmed Patel on Wednesday slammed business lobbies for pressurising state governments to hold back the migrants from going home. The Congress leader said that holding people back against their will was a "feudal" and a violation of the fundamental rights.

Do migrants not get a choice because they are poor? pic.twitter.com/6NLoNyhPzN — Ahmed Patel (@ahmedpatel) May 6, 2020

