NCP's Majeed Memon Urges Congress To 'reconcile With G-22', Elect Full-time Party Chief

As Congress continues to feud with Opposition parties like TMC, RJD, Shiv Sena, NCP, senior NCP leader Majeed Memon urged the grand old party to declare a full-time chief. He also advised Congress to reconcile with the G-22 members who were miffed with the party's functioning at the earliest to play a role in forming a strong anti-NDA front in 2024. Congress has postponed its party president polls to September 2022 in view of state elections.

NCP leader urges Congress to reconcile with G-23

Congress must set its house in order soon by declaring a regular chief and reconciliation with G22 members, if it has to play a significant role in forming a strong all India opposition front to take on NDA in 2024. — Majeed Memon (@advmajeedmemon) January 23, 2022

His call comes amid strained relations between NCP and Congress after the party refused to joined hands with Sena, NCP for the Goa polls. Sena MP Sanjay Raut claimed that talks with its ally Congress did not fructify and mocked, "From where they got this confidence?". Sena, NCP and Congress are currently uneasy allies in the Maharashtra government.

Moreover, Congress is feuding with TMC after the Mamata Banerjee-led party was reportedly rebuffed by Congress for alliance in Goa. TMC has claimed that Chidambaram should take the blame if the Goa results go in BJP's favour after the ex-Union Minister claimed that TMC never made an offer for an alliance. Since retaining Bengal in May, Congress-TMC ties have soured as several top top-notch Congress leaders have jumped ship to TMC like - ex-Goa CM Luizinho Faleiro, Sushmita Dev, ex-Meghalaya CM Mukul Sangma, Kirti Azad. After 12 of the 17 Congress MLAs joined TMC in Meghalaya, the remaining 5 Congress MLAs extended its support to the NPP-led government.

Congress & G-23

In October, the Congress party delayed elections for its party president in September 2022 and issued a schedule of the organisational polls. Sonia Gandhi has already asserted that she is a 'full-time, hands-on Congress President', refuting the G-23's allegations. Moreover, Gandhi warned members to not talk to her via the media and communicate within party office walls, in a clear message to dissenting G-23 members.

G-23 leaders have demanded that the interim president i.e. Sonia Gandhi not nominate leaders to the CWC, but hold fair and transparent elections in an open forum. The group held a set of rallies in Jammu, proclaiming that 'Congress had weakened'. In response, Congress quashed all dissent retaining Sonia Gandhi as chief and moved a resolution to not undermine the party or the Gandhis (Rahul and Sonia). Congress has been in leadership turmoil since Rahul Gandhi stepped down as party chief after the 2019 poll loss and his mother Sonia Gandhi took over as interim chief.