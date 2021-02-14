NCP's Mani C Kappan Joins UDF Ahead Of Kerala Polls; Party Calls It 'suicidal'

Ahead of the Kerala assembly elections, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Mani C Kappan joined the Congress-headed United Democratic Front (UDF) on Sunday.

The leader, who is the incumbent Pala legislator said that he was offered to contest the Kuttanad constituency by the LDF for the upcoming polls, while he wanted to contest from his sitting seat Pala. Joining the UDF during Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Kerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala's 'Aishwarya Kerala Yatra', he said that he was 'confident' about winning from the constituency, once again.

"We had talked about it in LDF and I was offered Kuttanad, which I rejected. I wanted Pala, but Jose K Mani has already started working there. I have certain plans for the Pala constituency which I want to take forward. I am confident that I will win from Pala," said Kappan. "Since Jose K Mani joined LDF, they started avoiding me. But I have certain plans for Pala and therefore I switched," added the NCP leader.

Read: Yogi Adityanath To Flag Off BJP’s Vijay Yatra In Poll-bound Kerala On Feb 21

Read: Kerala: PM Modi Inaugurates Development & Tourism Projects, Hails Indian Diaspora In Gulf

NCP rejects Kappan's claims

The NCP however, categorically rejected Kappan's claims with state President T. P. Peethambaran saying, "There is no support from Sharad Pawar for the move made by Kappan. He does not enjoy any support. His stand is suicidal."

On the other hand, NCP leader Saseendran alleged that Kappan was working on a 'pre-arranged script', demanding that he should resign as the MLA. "His decision to leave LDF and to join UDF was an injustice to people who had made him MLA," he said.

Kappan had registered a win in the Pala assembly by-polls by a margin of over 2,900 votes defeating UDF candidate Jose Tom in September 2019. As per sources, senior leadership from the NCP is likely to take a formal call on the matter. Kerala's 140 assembly seats will go to polls in April.

Read: PM Launches Several Crores Worth Projects In TN, Says These Are Symbols Of Innovation, Development

Read: PM Modi Inaugurates Discovery Campus Of IIT-Madras To Meet Research Infrastructure Demands

(With Agency Inputs)