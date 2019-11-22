NCP's Nawab Malik: Reconciliation Between Shiv Sena And BJP Not Possible

NCP spokesperson, Nawab Malik, while addressing the media on Friday said that he does not think reconciliation between BJP and Shiv Sena was possible. He added that Shiv Sena had incurred a lot of disrespect from the ruling party and BJP's attitude towards its allies would lead them to lose more connections. Talking about the future coalition partner, Shiv Sena, Nawab Malik also said that they would be staking claim to form the government by Friday or Saturday.

Nawab Malik on Sena's reconciliation with BJP

NCP spokesperson, Nawab Malik while addressing the press said that "The disrespect which Shiv Sena suffered, I don't think any reconciliation is possible. Because of the attitude of BJP soon their other allies will leave them too." When asked about Sanjay Raut's statement on Shiv Sena receiving the CM position for five years, Malik said, "We will sit together at 4 pm. All the decisions will be made there. Sanjay Raut is entitled to have an opinion". Nawab Malik also added that they will be staking claim to form the government by "today or by tomorrow" (Friday or Saturday).

Nawab Malik's jibe on Amit Shah

Hitting out at BJP president Amit Shah's political abilities, NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik on Friday, stated that NCP Supremo Sharad Pawar had defeated Indian polity's Chanakya. he added that Maharashtra did not bow to Delhi's power, hinting to the Shiv Sena's stubbornness to not bend to BJP. The final announcement of the NCP-Congress-Shiv Sena's alliance is to be done on Friday.

The Hindi tweet translates to, "After all, the so-called Chanakya of Indian politics was defeated by @PawarSpeaks saheb, Maharashtra could not bow to the throne of Delhi, Jai Maharashtra".

Sanjay Raut on Friday, November 22, came out with a new poem hinting at govt formation in Maharashtra. Taking to witter, Raut said, sometimes it is better to step away from certain relations to maintain "self-respect". The statement from Raut comes in the aftermath of the recent fallout between Shiv Sena and the BJP. Raut tweeted a picture in Hindi, which when translated roughly means "Sometimes it is good to come out of some relations, not because of ego but because of self-respect."

