NCP's Nawab Malik: 'We Will Be Happy If Uddhav Becomes CM As We Had Demanded It'

In a huge development in Maharashtra government formation, after Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Friday informed the media that party chief Uddhav Thackeray has agreed to the post of Chief Minister in the state, Senior NCP leader Nawab Malik speaking to Republic TV said that the party is happy if Uddhav has agreed to become the CM.

Nawab Malik said, "We had demanded that Uddhav Thackeray should take the responsibility for the Chief Minister of Maharashtra. In our first meeting, our leader Sharad Pawar demanded this. Even Congress also put forward the same demand before Shiv Sena that he must take the responsibility of the Chief Minister. Now, if he is agreeing then we are very happy. Tomorrow, we will sit together, after which there will be a press conference. Then we will claim for the formation of the government."

'Uddhav Thackeray should lead the government'

After the joint meeting of Congress, Shiv Sena and NCP on Friday, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar in a massive statement revealed that there was unanimity on Uddhav Thackeray being the Chief Minister of Maharashtra. He added that the discussions between the parties would continue tomorrow. Furthermore, he exuded confidence that the tie-up would be formally announced on Saturday. Sharad Pawar has cancelled his tour of Pandharpur and the three parties are expected to meet the Governor on Saturday.

Pawar said, “There is unanimity on the fact that Uddhav Thackeray should lead the government. All of us agree that the discussions should continue. The discussion will be reflected in a written format. I think that tomorrow, the entire programme and details of the tie-up will be announced in a press conference.”

READ | NCP takes a jibe at BJP chief Amit Shah, says 'Chanakya defeated by Sharad Pawar'

READ | MASSIVE | ‘Uddhav to lead Maha govt’ confirms Sharad Pawar post Sena-Cong-NCP joint meet

Power vacuum in Maharashtra

Since none of the major political parties could garner enough numbers for government formation, President's Rule was imposed in Maharashtra on November 12. Hectic parlays have been going on in the NCP, Shiv Sena, and Congress camps to forge a post-poll alliance in the State. Sources also indicated that a formula has been worked out whereby the Sena would get the CM’s post for five years. However, all three parties would have ministers proportionate to their strength in the Maharashtra assembly. On Wednesday, Congress President reportedly gave the green signal for the formation of an alliance with the Shiv Sena.

READ | HUGE | 'Uddhav Thackeray ready to be Maharashtra CM' says Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut

READ | Maharashtra resident moves SC against Cong-NCP-Sena alliance, terms it "biggest betrayal"