NCP's Nawab Malik Welcomes RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat's Message On Unity

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Monday issued a statement calling for Hindu-Muslim unity during a book launch at Ghaziabad. The Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has also extended its support and backed Bhagwat's statement on unity among Indians. NCP leader and Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik on Monday has said that the party welcomes his statement if the RSS Chief has a change of heart.

NCP supports RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat's message

Speaking to reporters, Nawab Malik citing Bhagwat's statement said that the party welcomes his message of unity between all religions. Referring to the RSS, Malik has remarked that if the organisation believes that the caste system is breaking the boundaries of religion, it was a good decision.

"Mohan Bhagwat's statement that the DNA of all the people living in India is the same. If Bhagwat Ji is changing his heart, we welcome him. If an organisation that believes in the caste system wants to break the boundaries of religion, then it is a good thing," said Nawab Malik

मोहन भागवत का बयान कि भारत में रहने वाले सभी लोगों का DNA एक है। अगर भागवत जी का हृदय बदल रहा है तो हम उसका स्वागत करते हैं। वर्ण व्यवस्था में विश्वास करने वाला संगठन अगर धर्म की हदों को तोड़ना चाहता है तो ये अच्छी बात है: नवाब मलिक, NCP

'DNA of all Indians is the same': RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat

During his address at a book launch event, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Monday issued a statement calling for Hindu-Muslim unity. During his speech, Bhagwat also added that it has been 'scientifically proven' that we are all one. In addition, he refuted claims that 'Hindus want Muslims to be wiped off Earth'. Bhagwat has remarked that 'Hindus who say such things are not Hindus at all'. The RSS chief has also condemned mob-lynchings and maintained that the organisation works in the interest of the nation and does not indulge in politics.