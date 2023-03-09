NCP’s Pawar Decides Not To Sit In Opposition, Will Extend Support To NDPP-BJP Govt

With the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) and its allies coming back to power in Nagaland, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) made the decision to extend support to the Neiphiu Rio-led NDPP-BJP government.

Nevertheless, they did not specify whether the NCP would formally join the government or would merely provide support from outside.

The action was taken in response to the NCP's Nagaland wing and its seven elected MLAs' opinion that it would be in the state's best interest to support the ruling party.

The NCP chief, Narendra Verma, said since all other political parties submitted their supporting letters to CM Neiphiu Rio, our 7 MLAs cannot remain isolated.

"I sought permission from the High Command, and party president Sharad Pawar approved the proposal to go along with other political parties," Nagaland NCP chief, Narendra Verma said.

Sharad Pawar, the chief of the NCP, made the decision that his party will not act as the opposition in Nagaland and will support Neiphiu Rio's leadership in the state, where the BJP is an ally of the NDPP.

The NCP is allied with Congress and the Uddhav Thackeray faction of the Shiv Sena in Maharashtra; thus, the action is significant and likely to have political repercussions there.

Reportedly, the first meeting of the NCP Legislature Party took place on March 4 at Kohima.

The release issued after the meeting stated that Er Picto Shohe will be the Leader of the NCP Legislature Party, P. Longon as Dy. Leader of the NCP Legislature Party, Namri Nchang as Chief Whip, Y. Mhonbemo Humtsoe as Whip and S. Toiho Yeptho as the Spokesperson.

"There was also discussion regarding whether the NCP is going to be part of the government or play the role of the main opposition party. The local newly elected MLAs and the NCP Local unit of Nagaland were of the opinion that we must be part of the government that is going to be headed by N Rio, Chief of the (NDPP) Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party, and Chief Minister of Nagaland, in the larger interest of the State of Nagaland and our own good relationship with N Rio," the release said.