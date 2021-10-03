NCP's Pawar, Malik condemn Lakhimpur Kheri violence, deaths

Mumbai, Oct 3 (PTI) NCP president Sharad Pawar on Sunday criticized the violence that erupted during a farmers' protest in Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh in which eight people were killed, and said it was a barbaric way of silencing their voices.

"Barbaric way of silencing the voices of our Kisans. I strongly condemn the incident at Lakhimpur Kheri Uttar Pradesh," Pawar, a former Union agriculture minister, tweeted.

"This act of brutality by the BJP minister, his son and supporters is highly condemnable and we demand that a case of IPC Sec 302 should be registered against all the perpetrators of this crime against our farmers," NCP spokesperson and state minister Nawab Malik tweeted.

Malik claimed the farmers were brutally murdered and many were injured when they were run over by a car that was a part of a convoy of a BJP Union minister and his son. PTI MR BNM BNM BNM

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)