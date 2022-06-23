NCP's Praful Patel Admits Uncertainty In MVA Government, Urges Sena Rebels To Come Back

As the state of Maharashtra is hit by a major political crisis, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Praful Patel on Thursday admitted that there is uncertainty and instability in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, urging all the Shiv Sena MLAs from Eknath Shinde camp to come back to Mumbai from Guwahati and help their party in the situation.

Speaking to the media, Praful Patel said, "Shiv Sena MLAs who've gone to Guwahati should come back to Mumbai. Though through the media they know what the situation is in Maharashtra, so considering the important position, they should come back and solve."

Earlier in the day, Republic TV learnt that NCP supremo Sharad Pawar asked his party members to remain prepared for a floor test in Maharashtra. Pawar reportedly spoke about the floor test scenario while chairing a meeting of key party leaders at his 'Silver Oak' residence in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, sources have informed Republic that all the 42 MLAs in the Radisson Blu hotel in Guwahati have unanimously given authority to Eknath Shinde to take further decisions. Earlier in the day, Eknath Shinde along with 42 MLAs showcased their strength and released their first group photograph from the Guwahati hotel. In the video accessed by Republic, all the MLAs were seen sitting together and raising slogans of "Shinde Saab Tum Aage Badho, Hum Tumhare Saath Hain."

For complete control, Shinde needs the support of just 37 MLAs, to bypass the Anti-Defection Law and avoid disqualification. Sources in the Eknath Shinde camp have further revealed that the rebels have enough numbers to be recognized as the main faction of Shiv Sena. With the strong majority, Shinde's Sena can now use the whip (after appointing Bharat Gogavale on Wednesday) to force remaining MLAs such as Aaditya Thackeray and others to vote according to their line. In case they don't follow the line, they might face party action.

Maharashtra political crisis

The Uddhav Thackeray-led government in Maharashtra plunged into crisis after senior minister Eknath Shinde led a rebellion within Shiv Sena, demanding that the party should break ties with NCP and Congress and join hands with its former ally - BJP. However, the impasse continues as Maharashtra CM has refused to concede to this demand. At present, Shinde claims to have the support of 42 MLAs. 35 from Shiv Sena and seven independents. Bharat Gogavale, who was appointed as chief whip by the rebel legislators, said that more MLAs would join them.

In a Facebook live address on Wednesday, Thackeray offered to resign provided even one Shiv Sena MLA returned to Mumbai and made such a demand to him face-to-face. Despite this emotional appeal, Shinde refused to budge and insisted that Shiv Sena should leave MVA. Yesterday night, Thackeray left his official residence 'Varsha' to move back into 'Matoshree'.