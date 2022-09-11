NCP's Praful Patel Makes Big Statement, Says 'Sharad Pawar Not In PM Race'

In a big development, senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Praful Patel has clarified that party supremo Sharad Pawar will not be the Prime Ministerial candidate of the Opposition in the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections. Stating that Pawar had played positive politics, Patel asserted that the NCP president is not in the competition to become the PM face of the Opposition.

When asked about any differences with Congress, the party general secretary said, "There is no reason for any dissociation with Congress. We have been a part of the United Progressive Alliance (UPA). Parties with similar ideologies should come together."

"Also, Sharad Pawar will not be a PM candidate. He never was, and he never will be. He is not in the competition of becoming face. He has never expressed the desire," he added.

On the NCP supremo's meeting with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in New Delhi, Patel said, "Many leaders have met Sharad Pawar in the past. He has been guiding many people. We don't play politics as far as the welfare of the country is concerned."

Pawar calls BJP a 'communal force'; calls for opposition unity

On Sunday, Sharad Pawar attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and said that "communal forces" should be kept away. He also called for opposition unity.

"We should give the opportunity to youngsters to develop new leadership. We need to keep communal forces like RSS and BJP away by working with like-minded parties," Pawar said.

He also alleged that the Narendra Modi government was anti-farmer and had failed to tackle the issue of unemployment. Pawar further lambasted BJP over the release of convicts in the Bilkis Bano gangrape case.

In response, BJP leader Atul Bhatkhalkar slammed the NCP supremo and called him the "biggest hypocrite" in Indian politics. He also reminded Pawar about his cabinet position in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government.