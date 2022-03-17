NCP's Sharad Pawar Holds Meet Over Malik's Resignation, Fadnavis' Pendrive: Sources

Update: As per sources, NCP has decided to not accept a resignation from Nawab Malik, but give his Ministry to someone else. The party will take a decision after talking to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, and suggest that someone be given additional charge to run the work of the Ministry of Minority Development and Aukaf Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, which has come to a halt after the leader was jailed.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) President Sharad Pawar on Thursday called a high-level meeting of his party leaders in Mumbai. As per sources, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil, and other leaders such as Jayant Patil, Dhananjay Munde, Jitendra Awhad, Chhagan Bhujbal, Praful Patel were present in the meeting.

The meeting is was convened to discuss the possible resignation of arrested Minister Nawab Malik, the new NCP Mumbai working president, as well as former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis's explosive pen drive which contains over 125 hours of recordings against MVA Ministers, sources told Republic.

MVA Govt backs Nawab Malik

The MVA government has refused to seek Nawab Malik's resignation citing 'vendetta' by BJP and central investigative agencies. The leader was arrested on February 23 by the ED which alleged that he was guilty of an offence punishable under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

This came after Dawood Ibrahim's brother Iqbal Kaskar allegedly revealed certain facts about his sister Haseena Parkar's involvement in usurping high-valued properties of innocent citizens in Mumbai. The ED alleged that one Munira Plumber's prime property in Kurla, the present market value of which is Rs.300 crore, was usurped by the NCP leader through Solidus Investments Pvt. Ltd. - a company purportedly owned by his family members. While his ED remand was initially extended to March 7, Malik was sent to judicial custody till March 21.

Fadnavis to 'expose' MVA through pen drive

Maharashtra LoP Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday, March 8, made sensational charges in the House. Fadnavis claimed that the Special Public Prosecutor of Maharastra was conspiring to trap opposition leaders including him, Girish Mahajan, Mungantiwar among others. He further alleged that NCP's Eknath Khadse was a part of the conspiracy.

The BJP leader has produced a pen drive, comprising 125 hours worth of video recordings to support his allegations. He has handed over the pen drive of selected videos to the Speaker and has that a copy will be given to the Home Minister of the state, Dilip Walse Patil.

"There is so much material in it, that an entire web series can be made on this," he said in the assembly. Having produced the pen drive, he demanded a CBI inquiry in the matter. "If the case is not given to CBI, we will move to court and seek CBI inquiry from the court," he said.

Image: @NawabMalikNCP/Twitter