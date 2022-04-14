As the opposition parties are trying to forge a united front against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) without Congress, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar said on Wednesday that the third front without Congress is not possible.

Speaking to the reporters on Wednesday, the NCP supremo said that Congress is the second-largest party in the country. "The Third Front is not possible without Congress. It is still the second biggest party in the country that is why it is important to take them along," Sharad Pawar said.

It is pertinent to mention that several opposition leaders, including West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, have called for opposition unity for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Earlier in March, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar threw his weight behind West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's appeal for the opposition parties to unite ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

In addition to that, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said that he is holding talks with like-minded parties to give "a new direction" to the nation, but asserted that it would be wrong to say now that attempts are being made by regional political outfits to forge an anti-BJP front. The Telangana CM has been travelling across the country to meet opposition leaders and it was being seen as an effort to form a united alliance against the BJP.

CPIM decides not to ally with Congress

Sharad Pawar's statement comes following the decision of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) not to form a national alliance with Congress. After the majority of CPIM members resolved not to form any kind of alliance with the Indian National Congress earlier in the 23rd CPIM congress meeting, Congress leader PJ Kurien stated that the CPIM would be unable to fight an election on its own.

Speaking to ANI on Sunday on CPIM's decision not to ally with Congress, former deputy speaker of Rajya Sabha, Kurien said, "How can they fight alone? How can they fight without Congress? We lost the election in Uttar Pradesh but we have a presence in many states. CPIM fighting elections alone is impossible. It's an unrealistic approach."

It is pertinent to mention that CPIM and Congress are rivals in Kerala politics. Many CPIM leaders aligned with the decision of not having an alliance with Congress at the national level. However, CPIM allowed for the state units to make decisions based on regional political requirements.

Regional leaders coming forward

As Congress continues to perform poorly in the elections, there are several state parties that are performing quite well. This has led to the emergence of new regional leaders with national aspirations. Such leaders include Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Arvind Kejriwal, Trinamool Congress' (TMC) Mamata Banerjee and TRS's K Chandrashekar Rao. With the failure of Congress in five state assembly elections this year, the possibility of a third front has started to gain momentum. However, there has yet to be the formation of a united opposition or a third front.