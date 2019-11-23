NCP's Sharad Pawar, Supriya Sule Should Join Union Govt: Ramdas Athawale

NCP chief Sharad Pawar and his MP daughter Supriya Sule should join the Union government and help strengthen the country with their experience, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale said on Saturday, after Pawar's nephew, Ajit joined the BJP to form the Maharashtra government. Earlier morning on Saturday, in a surprising turn of events, Ajit, the NCP legislative party leader took oath as the deputy chief minister along with Devendra Fadnavis, who swore-in as the chief minister of the state for a second term.

"I call upon Sharad Pawar and Sule to join the cabinet. Pawar Saheb can be given some crucial portfolio and with his vast knowledge and experience, he can contribute to strengthening the government and the country," Athawale said. The development, Athawale said, is a "big setback and a lesson" for the Shiv Sena which was unwilling to form a government with the BJP. "Even I am surprised at the speed at which the BJP formed the government (with Ajit Pawar) today. But I was anticipating it," Athawale said.

Earlier in the day, applauding Ajit Pawar's move to join BJP, Athawale said that becoming a deputy chief minister under the BJP rule is far better than becoming a Minister under Shiv Sena.

He said, "I don't know if Sharad Pawar supports him or not. Ajit Pawar may not have discussed it with him. Ajit Pawar can break many more other MLAs. He has taken the correct decision as it is better to be with BJP than to be with Shiv Sena. Ajit Dada might have discussed this with Sharad Pawar ji that we should not go with Shiv Sena. Ajit Dada has taken the oath, it is in benefit for Maharashtra. When we will be asked to prove the majority, I am sure, we can.

"There is unrest in Sena too. There is a possibility that many MLAs from Sena can split. There is no point in Ajit Pawar coming because of his name in the investigating agencies. Ajit Pawar had clarified the allegations on him before. He is not here to escape from the agencies. It is good for Maharashtra's future. Let us see how many Sena MLAs come with us," Athawale added.

Maharashtra political deadlock

As the BJP-Shiv Sena's 'Mahyuti' of 35 years fell out at the state-level, after Maharashtra Assembly polls with Sena supremo Uddhav Thackeray insisting a 50-50 sharing of Chief Minister post for 2.5 years and portfolios and Fadnavis refused to these demands, the Shiv Sena had allied with the NCP-Congress combination to form a new alliance - 'Maha Vikas Aghadi'. The Mahayuti alliance swept Maharashtra on October 24, winning a combined tally of 161 (BJP- 105, Sena -56). Meanwhile, the Maha Agadhi alliance (NCP-Congress) won 98 seats (NCP- 54, Congress- 44 ). The halfway mark in 144 in the 288 seat-Assembly.

(With PTI inputs)