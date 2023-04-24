NCP's Supriya Sule Advocates Ajit Pawar Move Amid Defection Buzz; 'He Is Very Honest...'

Amid reports of Ajit Pawar and NCP chief Sharad Pawar being on the verge of political face-off, the claims of 'Pawar versus Pawar' rift within the party have started escalating more. Amid the speculations rippling around Ajit Pawar parting ways with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), the former-deputy chief minister of Maharashtra has got firm support from the party's MP and Sharad Pawar's daughter, Supriya Sule.

Sule on Sunday backed Ajit Pawar over his statement, wherein he had said that he is prepared for the chief minister's post of Maharashtra and said that there is nothing wrong to have ambition in politics.

Sharad Pawar's daughter Supriya Sule said, while talking to news agency ANI, "There is nothing wrong to have an ambition or a dream in politics, everybody has it. So, I don't think there is anything wrong with speaking openly about it. In fact, he is very honest in talking about his ambition."

Ajit Pawar had said he is prepared for CM's post

Reacting to the question related to the speculation over Ajit Pawar leaving the NCP and joining the BJP, the NCP parliamentarian replied, "I find it very amusing. I am very busy with the development works of the state. I hate to say this, but there is a lot of gossip going on right now. It's unfortunate that nobody is focussing on agrarian crisis and farmer issues. These issues should be high on the agenda instead of rumours and speculation about Ajit Pawar in the media."

Earlier, Ajit Pawar had responded to a question on whether he has aspirations for the post of Maharashtra Chief Minister in the 2024 state assembly elections. The NCP leader had reponded by saying 'Why 2024, NCP can stake claim for the CM's post even now.'

Meanwhile, the political rift in the NCP appears to be growing stronger. NCP chief Sharad Pawar appears to be lending a cold shoulder towards nephew Ajit Pawar, which was evident from the fact that the latter's name was left out of the party's star campaigner list for the upcoming Karnataka election. Additionally, it is being claimed that he was not even called for the party's meeting.

The entire political drama in the NCP also caught the eye of other political parties leaders, including the Shiv Sena, who alleged that Ajit Pawar being ignored in the party is a politically-motivated conspiracy against him. The opposition parties claim that some of the leaders of the NCP are conspiring against Ajit Pawar to project Supriya Sule as the party's candidate for the Chief Minister of Maharashtra. This is one of the reasons, they never promoted Ajit Pawar for the post of the CM, even when NCP got more numbers than the Congress in the past.