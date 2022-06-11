The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Saturday responded after the BJP managed to win three seats in the Maharashtra Rajya Sabha elections. Accepting her party's defeat, NCP leader Supriya Sule congratulated BJP for their performance and victory in the polls. She said that though the MVA government had the right numbers there were some gaps which the party will be introspecting in the coming days.

"I would like to congratulate BJP on their performance. You can't win every election and we accept our defeat with full humility. We clearly need to introspect on what went right and wrong. Clearly, we didn't have the right numbers till the end but we still took the chance because MVA has done good work as data speaks for itself. There were some gaps which we need to understand. This voting pattern is slightly different from Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha. Therefore we will take a couple of days and get clarity on where the gaps were. I want to thank every MVA MLA for voting responsibly," said Supriya Sule.

'Result would have been different if we had 200 MLAs': Praful Patel

Meanwhile, another NCP leader Praful Patel defended the loss faced by members of the MVA-coalition parties and stated that the result would have been different if "we had 200 MLAs". He added that Anil Deshmukh and Nawab Malik were barred from the voting but the good part is there was no cross-voting involved.

"MVA government in Maharashtra didn't come with 200 seats as it was formed with a post-poll alliance. The numbers are definitely more than half but we don't have 200 MLAs, otherwise, the result would have been the same here too. Barring a few exceptions, candidates win(in RS polls) on the basis of the party's strength. It's natural that a party that has a majority in Vidhan Sabha of a state will have more winning candidates going to Rajya Sabha. Karnataka has a BJP govternment, Rajasthan has Congress".

He added, "We did not get votes of some independent MLAs. Also, Anil Deshmukh and Nawab Malik did not get a chance to vote but we are happy with our victory. MVA leaders were not involved in cross-voting. There has been not a single cross-voting. One of our MLA's votes has been disqualified.".

Earlier, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar claimed that this was only possible because the saffron party banked on the support of independent candidates.

BJP wins Maharashtra prestige battle

The Bharatiya Janata Party won three of the six Rajya Sabha in Maharashtra, while MVA alliance partners - Shiv Sena, NCP & Congress - bagged one seat each. The contest was for the sixth seat, which was bagged by BJP's Dhananjay Mahadik, defeating Shiv Sena's Sanjay Pawar. The high-stake battle turned out to be a nail-biting affair with the Congress and BJP trading charges, even approaching the Election Commission.

"Elections are contested not just for the fight, but the victory. Jai Maharashtra," tweeted BJP's Devendra Fadnavis, whose refusal to have a consensus candidate for the Rajya Sabha led to elections in the state after 24 years.

The counting of votes started after an eight-hour delay amid complaints of cross-voting and rules violations by the BJP and the ruling alliance. Both BJP and the Shiv Sena approached the Election Commission, alleging cross-voting and seeking disqualification of votes. After the stunning setback, Congress leaders admitted shortcomings in coordination in the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi. Maharashtra Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat told reporters in Vidhan Bhavan that it is a matter of study as to what went wrong.

(Image: PTI/@PrafulPatel/Facebook)