NCP's Supriya Sule Demands Amit Shah's Resignation On 'moral Grounds' After Delhi Violence

Two days after violence broke out in the national capital, NCP's Supriya Sule on Wednesday demanded that the Union Home Minister Amit Shah should resign from his post on 'moral grounds'. Speaking to media, Sule remarked that the Delhi violence was a complete 'intelligence failure' and urged the Prime Minister to conduct a thorough inquiry of the incident.

The NCP senior leader said, "The violence in Delhi is a complete intelligence failure. After what has happened in Delhi, I urge Prime Minister that there should be a thorough inquiry and Home Minister Amit Shah should resign from his post on moral grounds because it is a complete intelligence failure."

READ | Delhi Violence: Cong Leader Manish Tewari Condemns PM Modi, Home Minister Shah's Silence

Sonia Gandhi demands Home Minister Amit Shah's resignation

Earlier in the day, Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi had also demanded Home Minister Amit Shah's resignation. While addressing the press conference, Sonia Gandhi called the ongoing violence in North-East Delhi a 'pre-planned conspiracy' and accused the Centre of allowing it to happen. In pursuance of this, the UPA Chairperson demanded Home Minister Amit Shah's resignation.

"Congress Working Committee believes that Home Minister and Central Government is responsible. Home Minister should tender his resignation with immediate effect," she said, also going on to criticise the Kejriwal-led AAP government.

READ | PM Modi Appeals To Delhi's People To Maintain Peace; Reviews Situation Amid Violence

Violence in Delhi, Death toll rises to 20

Violence broke out in several areas in north-east Delhi, on Sunday evening. Clashes began between pro-CAA and anti-CAA groups as both resorted to stone-pelting. The situation deteriorated even as Delhi Police was present at the spot and tried to contain it.

Amid the rampant violence, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Union Home Minister Amit Shah met on the prevailing law and order situation in the national capital at noon on Tuesday. Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik, Congress leader Subhash Chopra, BJP leader Manoj Tiwari, and other officials also participated in the meeting.

READ | BJP's Kapil Mishra Brazens It Out On Delhi Violence Charge, Indulges In Whataboutery

Subsequently, the Delhi borders were sealed. The Home Ministry deputed SN Shrivastava as the Special Commissioner of Delhi Police (Law and Order). Meanwhile, on Tuesday night, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval visited the DCP North East in Seelampur to review the security situation.

As per official records, the death toll for the violence on Delhi street has risen to 20 while 189 people have been reported to have sustained injuries in the clashes. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court (SC) called the Delhi violence "unfortunate", however, it refused to entertain pleas on them. The Delhi High Court said it won't let another 1984 happen in India under its watch while hearing a petition concerning the riots in the national capital.

READ | Delhi Violence: Protestors Cleared Out From Jaffarabad, Maujpur