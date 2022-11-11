NCP's Supriya Sule Silent On Awhad's Political Hooliganism; 'Police Was Under Pressure'

After the Thane Police arrested the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Jitendra Awhad on Friday, NCP remained silent on the political hooliganism showcased by their leader and claimed that his arrest came after pressure was mounted on the Mumbai police. NCP leader Supriya Sule while remaining mum on Awhad's act of violence in the movie theatre stated that he was arrested after a 'call was received by police officials.'

Speaking on the arrest of Awhad, NCP leader Supriya Sule said, "We will not tolerate any kind of disrespect to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, he is our pride. If Jitendra Awhad has been arrested for this reason, then we will support this. This is a fight and this will go on with a strong wave."

Elaborating on the incident, Sule said, "Jitendra Awhad is a senior leader. He was called to the police station. When the inquiry was going on against him, it was heard in a highly low voice that there is pressure from the above. Now, I don't know who is putting pressure on the police officials to arrest him."

"All I can say is that Maharashtra police is one of the best police in the country. I am sure that they will do their best in this case. But yes, they received a phone call to arrest Awhad. I don't want to name anyone.

Jitendra Awhad & his supporters assault Moviegoers

In a shocking incident of high-handed hooliganism, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and former Maharashtra cabinet minister Jitendra Awhad and his supporters forcefully stopped the screening of a Marathi movie named 'Har Har Mahadev' at a theatre on November 7, alleging that the movie presents the wrong history about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Notably, the incident was caught on tape.

The NCP leader and his followers not only stopped the movie but also harassed the viewers forcing them to leave the theatre. Some of its supporters badly thrashed one person who tried to oppose them. As per the visuals accessed, the NCP leader's supporters are seen ganging up against one man and brutally assaulting him in front of his family.