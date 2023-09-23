NCP's Supriya Sule To Move Privilege Motion Against BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri

In a recent development in the Lok Sabha, NCP MP Supriya Sule, along with a TMC leader, has taken a firm stance against BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri, citing his recurrent unparliamentary remarks. Sule said, "He (Ramesh Bidhuri) is a frequent offender, and I, along with the TMC leader, have written to the Speaker. We are moving a privileged motion against him. This is no way to behave. Even 2 days ago, he had heckled a senior member of parliament." Expressing concern over the state of democracy, she added, "Is this a democracy?... I condemn any such unruly behavior."

Sule and her fellow parliamentarian have written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, notifying him of their intention to move a privileged motion against Bidhuri. This motion, if carried forward, could potentially result in serious consequences for the BJP MP.

Clyde Crasto, the national spokesperson of NCP’s Sharad Pawar-led group, expressed his dismay at the behaviour of BJP MPs Harsh Vardhan and Ravi Shankar Prasad, who were observed laughing instead of intervening to correct Bidhuri's remarks. "What is very disgusting is that BJP MPs Harsh Vardhan and Ravi Shankar Prasad were laughing instead of stopping or correcting Bidhuri from speaking in such a manner," Crasto said.

Crasto urged immediate action against Bidhuri, questioning why he has not yet faced suspension. The NCP spokesperson said, "The Speaker must take action immediately. Will the BJP suspend him from the party, or will they give him a promotion?"

The CPI(M) has also weighed in on the matter, demanding the arrest of Ramesh Bidhuri for what they categorise as a "hate speech" against the BSP's Danish Ali in the Lok Sabha. They condemned the derogatory language used by Bidhuri, and Speaker Om Birla subsequently expunged those words from the parliamentary records. Union Minister Rajnath Singh too has expressed regret for Bidhuri's remarks.

In response to the developments, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey called for an investigation into the conduct and remarks of Danish Ali as well. Ali is the same Bahujan Samajwadi Party member on whom the South Delhi MP hurled the remarks. Dubey, while condemning Bidhuri's comments, highlighted that parliamentary decorum must be upheld. He pointed out that obstructing another MP and providing a running commentary during their allotted time are actions that warrant reprimand under Lok Sabha rules.

As per a PTI report, Bidhuri's outburst has not only caused embarrassment for the BJP but has also sparked outrage among opposition parties. Speaker Om Birla issued a warning to Bidhuri, andThe BJP itself has asked the MP who made the mistake to explain themselves, as per the PTI report. The Opposition has rallied around Ali, demanding action against Bidhuri and critiquing the ruling party's handling of the situation.

(With inputs from PTI)