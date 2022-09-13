NCW Chief Rekha Sharma Slams Bengal Police For Assault On Women Workers; 'CM Aware Of It'

In view of the women protesters being assaulted by male constables in West Bengal, National Commission for Women (NCW) chairperson Rekha Sharma while speaking to Republic TV said that the West Bengal police has time and again resorted to violence against women members of different political parties in the state. She further alleged that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is aware of the situation and it's really shocking to see that she is not taking any action in the matter.

"Assaulting women of different political parties have now become a police culture in West Bengal. We have taken suo-motu cognisance of the situation in West Bengal. Following the atrocities on women in the state, we are also sending a report to the DGP and Commissioner of Kolkata," the NCW chairperson said. She further informed that she might also send a team to the state in this regard but is waiting for the DGP's response.

Further elaborating on police assaults against women in West Bengal, Sharma added, "This is not the first time that this is happening. Reports of women being thrashed are again and again being reported. I have, in fact, written to the Chief Minister as well, but nothing moves."

"The Chief minister must be aware of all this as nothing in West Bengal happens without her knowledge or instruction," the NCW chairperson alleged, adding, "If a CM, a women CM, sees all this and doesn't take action, it's really shocking."

The statements of NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma came after BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya asked the commission to take note of the current situation in West Bengal where male police constables of Kolkata police were seen thrashing and assaulting women protesters.

Sharing a video clip, Malviya wrote on Twitter, "NCW should take note of how male police constables of Kolkata Police brutally assaulted women protesters, under the instruction of WB’s Home Minister, Mamata Banerjee. The Commissioner of Kolkata should be asked to explain why the force didn’t follow appropriate protocol."

.⁦@NCWIndia⁩ should take note of how male police constables of Kolkata Police brutally assaulted women protestors, under instruction of WB’s Home Minister, Mamata Banerjee. Commissioner of Kolkata should be asked to explain why the force didn’t follow appropriate protocol… pic.twitter.com/E1cIVg02fS — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) September 13, 2022

West Bengal police assaults BJP Women workers

In various video clips, women party workers of BJP who reached Kolkata to join the party for its Nabanna rally were seen being thrashed by male constables of the Kolkata police. The police was seen harassing, manhandling and launching lathis on the women workers of the BJP.

Earlier in the day, it was also reported that the Ex-Deputy mayor of Kolkata Meena Devi Purohit along with several other leaders were injured severely in the clash that broke out between the police and the party workers.

