NCW Demands Apology From TMC Min Akhil Giri Over His Sexist Slur On President Murmu

National Commission for Women (NCW) on Saturday wrote to Trinamool Congress Minister Akhil Giri and asked him to tender a written apology for his derogatory remarks against the President of India, Droupadi Murmu.

In the 17-second video clip, Giri, in presence of other TMC leaders including the Women and Child Development and Social Welfare minister, Dr Shashi Panja, was heard commenting on the "looks of the President".

The Commission has also written to DGP West Bengal for conducting an investigation and to take strict action in the matter. Additionally, the women's rights body has asked the TMC neta to explain why and where he made those remarks against President Murmu.

Bengal minister's remark draws criticism

The comments of Giri have received widespread condemnation from the people of the country as well as leaders across party lines.

The BJP claimed Giri's remark reflected the "anti-tribal" mindset of the TMC. "Akhil Giri, minister in Mamata Banerjee's cabinet, insults the President, saying, We don't care about looks. But how does your President look? Mamata Banerjee has always been anti-tribal, didn't support President Murmu during the election, and now this. Shameful level of discourse", BJP leader Amit Malviya said.

Retweeting Republic's newsbreak, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan hit out at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and demanded she sacked the party leader. "The first citizen of the country, the first President from the tribal community, and a woman was insulted by this petty, blunt man. If he still remains in Mamata Banerjee's cabinet, then she should resign. The continuation of Akhil Giri on the ministerial post is an insult to women and the entire country."

देश की प्रथम नागरिक, आदिवासी समाज से पहली राष्ट्रपति और एक महिला का अपमान करने वाला यह ओछा, मुंहफट आदमी अगर अब भी आपके मंत्रिमंडल में रहता है तो आपको इस्तीफा दे देना चाहिए @MamataOfficial जी!



अखिल गिरी का मंत्री पद पर बने रहना, समस्त नारी जाति और पूरे देश का अपमान है। https://t.co/vGomIrYnmw — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) November 12, 2022

Bengal BJP also demonstrated in several parts of the state demanding Giri's arrest.

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) also said that such statements are highly unfortunate and condemnable. It's very unfortunate. It should not happen. President is our Constitutional head and such remarks against her are not acceptable. No such remarks should be made, we should respect the President," NC Provincial Secretary Sheikh Bashir told Republic.

TMC condemns Giri's insult to President Murmu but is silent on action against him

Meanwhile, Mamata Banerjee's party formally broke its silence on the matter. In a tweet from its official handle, the TMC said that it strongly condemns the remark by Akhil Giri, while clarifying that it does not "condone such statements".

"We have the utmost respect for the Hon'ble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu. Our party strongly condemns the unfortunate remarks made by MLA Akhil Giri and clarifies that we do not condone such statements. In the era of women's empowerment, such misogyny is unacceptable," the party said.