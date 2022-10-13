NCW Hits Out At AAP Neta Gopal Italia's Protests At Delhi Office; 'Disturbing Law & Order'

National Commission for Women (NCW) chief Rekha Sharma slammed Gujarat Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Gopal Italia for creating a ruckus outside her office in Delhi on Thursday, October 13. Notably, NCW summoned Italia in connection with a video where he was purportedly seen using derogatory language for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking to ANI over the ruckus outside the NCW office, Rekha Sharma said, "We had sent a summon to him (Gopal Italia) for an explanation. But along with him, several AAP workers also gathered here with banners. They tried to push the gate and tried entering the office. With great difficulty, we stopped them. We also called the police because we thought they could inflict harm on the people and the building."

The NCW chief further said, "He denied getting a summon but his reply is ready. He also denied his presence in the video but in his reply, he accepts tweeting. He had claimed it wasn't him in the video... His statement and written statement don't match. He hasn't given a proper reply. I've told the Police too that action should be taken against him because he was creating a law and order situation. His supporters attempted to enter(the NCW office) forcefully."

A crowd of Aam Aadmi Party workers creating ruckus outside the National Commission for Women office. @PIBWCD @MinistryWCD @sharmarekha pic.twitter.com/xvaP44AKpi — NCW (@NCWIndia) October 13, 2022

AAP's Gopal Italia detained

AAP workers gathered outside the NCW office in the national capital and staged a protest in support of Italia claiming that the leader was summoned in a false case. The protesting party workers were also seen carrying posters with slogans written in Gujarati.

Following the mega showdown by AAP members outside the NCW office in Delhi, the Gujarat AAP chief was detained by the Delhi police. Earlier while speaking to reporters, Italia who belongs to the Patidar community accused the BJP of being anti-Patidar and said that the saffron party does not want to see any Patidar leader.

It is pertinent to mention that on October 10, the NCW summoned the Gujarat AAP leader for hurling a casteist slur at PM Modi in an old video. Condemning the gender-biased and misogynistic language used by the AAP leader, the commission asked him to appear for a hearing on the matter on October 13. The NCW also warned him that it might proceed to take action as it deems fit if Italia ignores the summons.