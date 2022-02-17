NCW Seeks Police Action On Alleged Molestation Of Anganwadi Workers By Purported AAP Cadre

Taking cognizance of alleged reports of molestation of Delhi Anganwadi workers by alleged members of a political party, National Commission of Women (NCW) Chairperson Rekha Sharma on Thursday wrote to Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana and inquired about the police action taken in the matter.

The NCW stepped into the issue after media reports alleged that the protestors have accused alleged AAP workers of manhandling & molesting them during their agitation. They have also alleged that during the face-off with alleged AAP members, their ‘clothes were torn.’

NCW takes cognizance of reports of Anganwadi protesters being molested

The NCW in the statement on Thursday said, "The Commission is dismayed and concerned for the safety and security of the protesting Anganwadi women and condemns the manhandling of women by AAP workers.”

“Chairperson Ms Rekha Sharma has written to Commissioner of Police, Delhi to look into the matter and register FIR against the responsible culprits if found to be guilty. A copy of the letter has also been sent to DCP (Vigilance)," it added.

The Anganwadi workers in Delhi were protesting outside AAP’s Johripur office where the alleged incident took place on Wednesday. After that the police reached the site and dismantled the protest. They also took around 10 protestors to nearby Karawal Nagar police station, where a complaint against the workers of the political party has been lodged.

However, the police have also filed a complaint lodged by the AAP members who have asked police to take action against the protestors. Delhi Police is investigating both the complaints and assured that suitable legal action will be taken against the culprits. The National Commission for Women (NCW) has directed the Delhi Police to inform the women's body about the action taken in the matter within a week.

Indefinite Protest by Anganwadi Workers

Hundreds of Delhi State Anganwadi workers and helper unions have been staging an indefinite strike & protest for over 17 days now. They have been sitting outside the offices of the Aam Aadmi Party, the residence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in North Delhi, the residence of AAP leaders and MLAs. They are adamant about their demand of getting a raise in their wages and better perks. They have asserted that they will not break the protests until their demands are met.

Image: ANI