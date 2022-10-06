Last Updated:

'Highly Objectionable Statement' | NCW Slaps Notice On Udit Raj For 'derogatory' Comments On President Murmu; Demands Apology

The National Commission for Women (NCW) took cognisance of Udit Raj's insulting remark on President Droupadi Murmu & slapped the latter with a notice

Astha Singh
udit Raj

The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Wednesday took cognisance of Udit Raj's insulting remark on President Droupadi Murmu and slapped the Congress leader with a notice demanding an apology. Notably, Raj stoked a massive controversy as he tweeted, "No country should get a President like Droupadi Murmu Ji. Sycophancy also has its limits. It is said that 70% of people eat salt from Gujarat. If you live life by eating salt yourself, you will know".

Taking it to Twitter, NCW chief Rekha Sharma stated that making a such statement against the Supreme power of the country (Droupadi Murmu) and a woman who has reached the highest constitutional position with immense hard work is highly objectionable. The commission has sent a notice to Udit Raj in this matter and he should apologise for his derogatory and insulting remark, added Rekha Sharma.

Udit Raj refuses to apologise for insult on President Murmu

On Thursday, Republic TV confronted Congress' Udit Raj over his disparaging remark on Droupadi Murmu as he claimed that coming from the tribal community, Murmu has done nothing for the tribals since taking the charge as the President.

"She (Droupadi Murmu) was made President in the name of tribals. She is the President of India, but not a voice of tribals... She is a President and she also belongs to a tribal community. If nothing is being said for tribals, then we will say this," Udit Raj told Republic on Thursday. Adding further he said, "Droupadi Murmu has done nothing for the tribal community. I have said nothing wrong. Won't apologise."

READ | Congress leader Udit Raj confronted over insult to President Murmu, remains obstinate

Rather than apologising for his 'no country should get a President like Murmu', Udit Raj took to his Twitter and said, "My heart cries that when SC/ST reach to a higher position, they ditch their communities & become mum."

