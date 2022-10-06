NCW Summons Udit Raj For Insulting President Droupadi Murmu; Calls Him A 'repeat Offender'

After Congress leader Udit Raj on October 5 insulted President Droupadi Murmu and said that no country should get a leader like her, the National Commission for Women (NCW) on October 6 summoned the Congress leader to explain his "derogatory and indecent" remarks. The NCW's summons came after Raj defended himself saying that he has said nothing wrong and will not apologise to the President for his comment.

In an exclusive interview with Republic TV, NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma said, "It is highly unfortunate that the leader of the country who is our constitutional head is being attacked by a person. This is the second time that Udit Raj has made a derogatory remark against a woman and this time, she is not a woman but the Head of our country. He is a repeat offender."

"I know he doesn't respect women, but he should respect a person who is the head of our country. We are not going to take this matter lightly and we have sent him a notice also. He should apologise for his statement. We have asked him to present himself in front of the commission on October 10," she added.

Informing about the same, the NCW chairperson took to Twitter and wrote, "Highly objectionable statement against the Supreme power of the country and a woman who with her sheer hard work reached at this position. Udit Raj must apologise for his derogatory and insulting statement. NCW India is sending him a notice."

Meanwhile, BJP leader and Union Minister of Tribal Affairs Arjun Munda defended President Murmu's "salt produced in Gujarat is consumed by all Indians" remark for which Raj trolled her. The Union Minister further said, "By giving such statements, the leaders of Congress are showing their shallowness."

Udit Raj stubborn over his remark

Stirring the controversy over his remark, Congress leader Udit Raj refused to apologise to President Droupadi Murmu and remained stubborn on his statement. When Republic TV confronted Raj about his 'chamcha' remark on Murmu, the Congress leader said that coming from the tribal community, Murmu has done nothing for the tribals considering she has taken charge as the President.

"She (Droupadi Murmu) was made President in the name of tribals. She is the President of India, but not a voice of tribals. She is a President and she also belongs to a tribal community. If nothing is being said for tribals, then we will say this," Udit Raj told Republic TV on Thursday. Adding further he said, "Droupadi Murmu has done nothing for the tribal community. I have said nothing wrong. Won't apologise."

Image: ANI, PTI