NCW Takes Suo Moto Cognisance Of Remarks Made By TMC Leader On President, Issues Notice

The National Commission on Women (NCW) has taken sou moto cognisance of the sexist remarks made by Akhil Giri, a minister in Mamata Banerjee’s cabinet, against President Droupadi Murmu. The woman rights body has issued a notice to the Trinamool Congress leader Akhil Giri, asking him to explain why and where he made those remarks against President Murmu.

Notably, this comes after the Bharatiya Janata Party leader and MP Saumitra Khan wrote a letter to the NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma, urging the "immediate arrest" of TMC leader Akhil Giri for insulting President Murmu. The BJP leader called Giri's act "very despicable" and said it cannot be forgotten.

"This issue is not only related to women's respect, it also reflects their thinking. And this type of thinking cannot be left in the society because it is harmful for the society as well as the country," Soumitra said in his letter to the NCW chief. "Therefore, you are requested to immediately arrest Akhil Giri for this heinous act," the saffron party leader added.

TMC leader insults President Murmu

TMC leader and Bengal fisheries minister Akhil Giri while addressing the rally and making a verbal attack on BJP leader and TMC’s bete noire Suvendu Adhikari, dragged in President Murmu’s name totally out of nowhere and berated her in a most uncouth manner, mocking her as he spoke, “He (Suvendu) says, I am not good-looking. (Laughs) How beautiful you are! Good looking... We don't judge looks. We respect the chair of your President (Rashtrapati). How does your President (Rashtrapati) look?"

After a huge uproar over his remark, CM Mamata's Minister issued a statement and claimed that the incident happened due to a slip of the tongue. "I respect the highest office of our country, the constitutional head of our nation. For the past few days Suvendu Adhikari, LoP of the West Bengal Assembly and BJP leader is passing one after the derogatory remarks against me... Out of that anger, I have said a few things naming our President. It was a slip of tongue and out of anger. I repent for that comment, I made on our President," Akhil Giri said