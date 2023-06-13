NDA Alliance With AIADMK In Trouble After Annamalai Takes Dig At Jayalalithaa

Why you’re reading this: Former Tamil Nadu minister and AIADMK leader D Jayakumar came down heavily on BJP state president K Annamalai after the latter indirectly attacked former Chief Minister and late AIADMK supremo J Jayalalithaa. Stating that the party needs to reconsider its ties with the saffron camp, Jayakumar accused the BJP of not following the ‘Alliance-Dharma’. Notably, the war of words started after Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed his confidence in winning more than 25 seats for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) from Tamil Nadu in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

3 Things You Need To Know:

AIADMK hits out at BJP after K Annamalai took a dig at former CM Jayalalithaa.

AIADMK leader D Jayakumar slammed Annamalai for not following the ‘Alliance-Dharma’.

Annamalai indirectly accused the Jayalalithaa government of involving in corruption.

AIADMK hits out at Annamalai

Accusing BJP Tamil Nadu president K Annamalai of not following the alliance dharma, AIADMK Leader and former state minister D Jayakumar said, “We (AIADMK) are a traditional party, who always respect the alliance dharma. We respect the camaraderie with our alliance parties. That’s why we never criticise anything about them. But being with us and criticising us is not a healthy way to do politics.”

“We will give a rebuttal for sure. You (Annamalai) have reached a point where you have criticised our late leader (J Jayalalithaa). The party (BJP) needs to explain its state chief’s remark. This has to end. We don’t want to be with the leader, who puts himself in the front always,” he added.

Annamalai’s dig at Jayalalithaa

Launching an indirect attack on AIADMK supremo and former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, state BJP chief Annamalai said that Tamil Nadu witnessed its worst period in 1991-96 (when Jayalalithaa was the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu) in terms of corruption. Stating that many former Chief Ministers of the state have been convicted by the court, the BJP leader said that this is why Tamil Nadu is one of the most corrupt states in the country.

Annamalai’s criticism of the former Chief Minister attracted a massive outrage from the AIADMK, which is its ally as well in the state, making the party rethink its decision to be a part of the NDA alliance in the 2024 elections. The ongoing face-off between the alliance partners has once again raised questions about both parties' unity in the coming general elections.

Questions on NDA alliance for 2024

With the latest spat between the saffron camp and the AIADMK, several questions are being raised about the NDA alliance for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Currently, Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) are the two big alliance partners of the BJP in Tamil Nadu and the party is hoping to regain the confidence of its allies for the 2024 General elections as well.

Notably, in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the AIADMK registered its win on 66 seats, while the Pattali Makkal Katchi managed to win five Assembly seats. Meanwhile, BJP with just four seats in the state Assembly came together with the two parties to become part of the Opposition in the southern state.