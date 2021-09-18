NDA Ally & VIP Chief Mukesh Sahani Meets Owaisi Ally Rajbhar; Discusses 2022 UP Polls

Ruffling feathers in the NDA, Vikassheel Insan party (VIP) chief Mukesh Sahani on Saturday met with Owaisi's UP ally 'Bhagidhari Sankalp Morcha' head Om Prakash Rajbhar in Prayagraj. Sahani, who is in alliance with the BJP in Bihar, held a 1-hour meeting with the SBSP chief regarding the 2022 UP polls. AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi is also set to meet Rajbhar later in the day to hold alliance talks.

Sahani's mixed signals to BJP

Earlier on Friday, Sahani released 71 thousand fishes into the Ganga river in Bihar to mark PM Modi's 71st birthday. Taking to Twitter, Sahani shared the photo of the event, stating that the act would rejuvenate the mighty river. Sahani - who is part of the Nitish Kumar cabinet - had recently raised eyebrows when it announced that it will contest in 165 seats in UP state polls, countering the ruling BJP which eyes a consecutive term for Yogi Adityanath.

Recently, Sahani ran into trouble when VIP planned to install 18-foot Phoolan Devi statues at districts like Prayagraj, Ayodhya, Gorakhpur, Auraiya, Lucknow, Jaunpur, Mirzapur, Maharajganj in private lands to mark her 20th death anniversary and hold a garlanding ceremony. Throwing a damper to the event, police officials seized the statues citing that the party did not have permission to install the statues or hold the ceremony. It also stopped Sahani from entering UP, enraging VIP.

Addressing the media in Varanasi, a VIP leader said, "Our party chief Mukesh Sahni was not stopped at Varanasi airport and we were held at Hotel de Paris. We have decided to hold the ceremony at any other time after taking the administration's permission. We want to tell the govt VIP is here and is to stay". He also said that the BJP is showing its "casteist mentality", and added the party will hold protests over this issue. Sahani has also been needling the BJP meeting Bihar Opposition leaders - Chirag Paswan, Lalu Yadav.

UP Polls 2022

With BJP fighting under the leadership of incumbent CM Yogi Adityanath, several fronts have cropped up to challenge the ruling BJP. While Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj has allied with AIMIM, Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party; parties like AAP, Shiv Sena, Azad Samaj Party and JDU have announced that they will be contesting for the UP polls. SP chief Akhilesh Singh Yadav has stated that SP will only ally with smaller political parties for the 2022 Assembly polls, holding talks with Mahan Dal, NCP. Mayawati has already announced that her party will fight polls alone in UP and Uttarakhand, while allying only with Akali Dal in Punjab. Congress has aggressively campaigned under the leadership of Priyanka Gandhi in the state, eyeing its solo return.