NDA Gears Up For 2024 Lok Sabha Elections, PM Modi Likely To Hold Meetings With Ally MPs

As ruling alliance at the Centre gears up its preparations for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to hold meetings with groups of NDA MPs between July 31 and August 10.

According to party sources, BJP leaders met in the national capital on Tuesday, July 25, following which 10 groups of National Democratic Alliance (NDA) MPs were formed to deliberate programmes for the impending elections. The recently formed groups hold importance as they aim to bring more synergy in poll efforts of the NDA constituents.

“Ten groups of MPs have been formed. PM Modi is likely to chair the meetings of each group,” said a source to news agency ANI. Meetings on the first day will likely have the presence of MPs from Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Jharkhand, and Odisha.

Sources said that Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari, Amit Shah, and Rajnath Singh, along with BJP president JP Nadda have been given the responsibility of coordination with NDA leaders. Four leaders including Bhupendra Yadav, Sarbananda Sonowal, Tarun Chugh, and Rituraj, have been given the responsibility for NDA programmes and four more leaders including Pralhad Patel, Arjun Ram Meghwal, and V. Muraleedharan have been associated with them. There will also be another team of ministers and MPs to assist in the tasks. This is the first time that NDA will have region-wise deliberations and programmes are also slated to be held in state bhavans like that of Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh.

BJP’s plan to secure 50% vote share

The sources further stated that the BJP is working on a plan to secure a 50 per cent vote share in the Lok Sabha election along with the allies. The BJP leadership has identified 160 relatively weak constituencies and is working hard to improve the party's prospects. Notably, at a time when the opposition is putting up a united front, the NDA, led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), held a mega meeting on July 18.



(With ANI inputs)