NDA Govt Should Come Forward For Debate On GST Hike, Price Rise In Parliament: KT Rama Rao

Hyderabad, Jul 28 (PTI) The NDA government at the Centre should come forward and debate in Parliament issues of importance to common man like GST hike and price rise, TRS Working President K T Rama Rao said on Thursday.

The TRS MPs were trying to focus on issues concerning common people of India, he said.

"My compliments to Hon'ble MPs of @trspartyonline who continue to protest & focus on issues important to the common man of India

"All the diversionary tactics not withstanding, let the NDA Govt come forward and discuss GST hike, Price rise of essential commodities & Inflation," he tweeted, referring to a protest held by the TRS MPs at Parliament.

In another tweet, Rama Rao, son of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, attacked the central government over the rise in LPG price.

"Yet another achievement of NDA Govt," he said, citing media reports that cylinder refills are on the decline among PM Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) beneficiaries as the LPG price crossed Rs 1,050.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)