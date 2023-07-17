NDA Growing Stronger? Oppn Greasing Frictions Ahead Of Bengaluru Meet

The National Democratic Alliance with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at its helm is gaining power, day after day with the latest entrant being Om Prakash Rajbhar’s Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP). This dealt a blow to Samajwadi Party’s patriarch Akhilesh Yadav as OP Rajbhar with his crucial votebank is seen as the ‘Kingmaker’ in parts of Uttar Pradesh.

Another ‘Kingmaker’ party in southern state of Karnataka, Kumaraswamy’s JD(S) has also hinted of an alliance with the BJP-led NDA for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, 2024.

BJP is eyeing NDA plus ahead of the 2024 general elections as there have been murmurs of political parties going to join the alliance.

The saffron party is eyeing NDA+ ahead of the general elections as the party patriarch Narendra Modi is known to take anti-incumbency very seriously which has helped him to secure three terms as the Chief Minister of Gujarat and two terms as the Prime Minister of the nation—-all in a row, from year 2000 till present day.

The following new parties will join the ruling coalition: NCP (Nationalist Congress Party Ajit Pawar faction), Lok Jan Shakti Party (Ram Vilas), HAM (Hindustani Awam Morcha), RLSP (Rashtriya Lok Samta Party), VIP (Vikassheel Insaan Party), and SBSP (Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party) of Om Prakash Rajbhar.

Although after deliberation for days, the Badal family-led Shiromani Akali Dal alongwith Chandrababu Naidu’s Telugu Desam Party will not be a part of the Modi-led NDA.

BJP sources say that it is going solo in the state of Punjab and in Andhra Pradesh it’s allying with the Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena Party.

UPA’s attempt to take on Modi

With Congress supremo, Sonia Gandhi, leading the second edition of opposition meet in the newly won state of Karnataka’s Bengaluru, approximately 26 party leaders/representatives are going to land in the city on Monday, July 17.

Siddaramaiah, the chief minister of Karnataka, will host a dinner gathering to kick off the two-day session. On Tuesday, there will be another official meeting, at which opposition leaders are anticipated to finalise their plans for unity and outline their future agenda.

Alongwith Sonia Gandhi, other top leaders including Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former party chief Rahul Gandhi, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Bihar Chief Minister and JDU leader Nitish Kumar, DMK leader and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, JMM leader and Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and AAP's Arvind Kejriwal are expected to participate along with former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.

This is the opposition parties’ second attempt to hammer out a strategy to unitedly fight against the growing NDA+. The first edition of the unity meet—attended by 15 parties—- in Patna was infested with inconsistencies as it witnessed frictions between parties like Congress and Aam Aadmi Party—with AAP saying it will only be the part of opposition if Congress opposes the Centre’s ordinance.

Opposition irons out differences

Learning the lesson from the first edition, the opposition has decided to iron out the differences beforehand as the Congress has announced an indirect support to the AAP as it declared that it will oppose the Delhi ordinance as it is against the ‘federal structure’ of the country.

Hours after the Congress’s support, the AAP declared that it will attend the meeting in Bangalore after a deliberation in the Political Affairs Committee (PAC) meeting—the highest body of the AAP.

AAP MP Raghav Chadha termed the development being positive as he tweeted, "Congress announces its unequivocal opposition to the Delhi Ordinance. This is a positive development,"

Second instance being Sonia Gandhi dialling Trinamool Congress’s Mamata Banerjee to placate her to attend the opposition unity meet in Bangalore after Mamata showed reluctance in the face of continuous attacks from parties over the Bengal Panchayat polls violence. After a personal invitation from the UPA Chief Sonia Gandhi, the TMC chief agreed to attend the meet.

The unity meet comes at a backdrop of the vertical split of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), led by Sharad Pawar.

According to the sources, the opposition parties would design a coordinated agitational strategy against the BJP's policies across the nation, especially in light of the NCP's split in Maharashtra, dealing a huge blow to the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).

Another development in Maharashtra raised eyebrows as the newly sworn Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar reached Sharad Pawar’s residence, Silver Oak, for the first time after he rebelled against his uncle and joined the Shinde-Fadnavis government on July 2.

But soon speculations died down as he told ANI that he was just there to see his aunt, Pratibha Pawar (Sharad Pawar’s wife), after she was discharged from hospital. Fondly known as ‘Kaaki’ among the NCP cadre, she is known to be close to Ajit Pawar. She reportedly played a key role in bringing back Ajit Pawar to the NCP after he formed the short-term government with Fadnavis in 2019.

From Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal, PM Modi bowled a UCC googly in the face of opposition days after the Patna meet was convened, which left the opposition parties divided on the matter. Some parties like AAP partially supported the centre’s move and some vehemently opposed it. While there was also a third lot which kept mum on the matter and skipped taking a stance on the controversial Uniform Civil Code.

This time it will be interesting to watch what move will BJP play as an answer to the opposition’s Bangalore meet.