NDA+ In Works? Jagan Mohan Reddy Meets PM Modi, Amit Shah And Nirmala Sitharaman In Delhi

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday, raising speculations about a possible tie-up between YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Speculations are rife that there were discussions between YSRCP and BJP about an alliance in the 2024 general elections. The Andhra Chief Minister also held talks on Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and other issues pertaining to the state.

When asked about a strategic alliance with BJP, YSRCP MLA Abbaya Chowdary Kothari told Republic, "I cannot speak on speculations. We would see the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh meeting the Prime Minister of India, the Home Minister and the Finance Minister for the interest of our state. As we say that we are a newly bifurcated state, so we look for the Union government's support. Every time our CM had a meeting in Delhi, our state had quite a fruitful outcome. The Centre has always supported us."

The Denduluru MLA slammed that YSRCP is not like Telugu Desam Party (TSP) which keeps changing its support. "We are not like Telugu Desam Party and other oppositions. In 2004, TDP tied up with BJP. In 2009, they are part of a grand alliance. In 2014, they tie up with Congress. In 2019, again with Congress. In 2024, god knows who Chandrababu will tie up with. Our party's stand is in the interest of Andhra Pradesh. Our CM is very clear, whoever is in Delhi we need their support," he added.

Notably, the Leader of Opposition in Andhra Pradesh Assembly and Telugu Desam Party supremo N Chandrababu also met Amit Shah and BJP chief JP Nadda last month. However, there was no official word and outcome of the meeting.

Is Super NDA in works?

Ahead of the much-awaited 2024 Lok Sabha elections, there have been whispers that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is attempting to expand the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Recently, a Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) faction led by Ajit Pawar joined the BJP-Shiv Sena government in Maharashtra. There are also murmurs about a possible alliance of the BJP with the Janata Dal (Secular) in Karnataka and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) in Punjab.