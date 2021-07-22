NDA Leaders Huddle After TMC MP's Shocking 'snatch & Throw' Behaviour In Rajya Sabha 

After high drama unfolded in Rajya Sabha on Thursday as the Opposition created a ruckus over a range of issues, top NDA ministers held a meeting with Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi to chalk out future strategy.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, Union ministers Ashwin Vaishnaw, Dharmendra Pradhan, and V Muraleedharan held discussions over the events in the Upper House and the Opposition MP's misbehavior with IT Minister.

In Rajya Sabha, TMC MPs tore papers and flung them into the air, throwing the Upper House into bedlam as IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw read a statement on the alleged Pegasus snooping case. TMC and other opposition party members rushed into the well of the House as Vaishnaw was called to make a statement over the issue. They shouted slogans and tore papers that appeared to be copies of the statement that the minister was about to make.

As papers were flung into the air, the minister could not complete his statement and instead laid a copy of it on the table of the House. Deputy Chairman Harivansh asked members to desist from unparliamentary behaviour, then adjourned the house till 11 am on July 23.

After the adjournment of the House, a verbal feud ensued between BJP MPs and TMC MPs over Sen's behaviour which prompted the Marshals to intervene and bring the situation under control.

Opposition damaging country's reputation: Meenakshi Lekhi

Hitting out at the Opposition members for their shameful conduct in the Rajya Sabha, (MoS) MEA Meenakshi Lekhi said, "The Opposition, especially members of the TMC and Congress will stoop so low as political opponents, they'll do things to damage country's reputation."

"This sort of behaviour was never seen in a democracy. Just yesterday, we saw how they conducted themselves when the Prime Minister was addressing and introducing the new ministers in the Parliament," she said

Swapan Dasgupta condemns unseemly behaviour of MPs

BJP MP Swapan Dasgupta said some people of the Opposition, notably some of the TMC MPs, got up and took the paper from the hands of the Minister and tore it up. This is completely unseemly behaviour."

"He was making a statement, you had a right to question him after that but instead of going in for a debate, is this the type of hooliganism we see inside the House? This is completely against all norms, I think it should be condemned outright," Dasgupta said.

Accusing the TMC of resorting to violence, BJP MP Mahesh Poddar said, "When they can kill their opponents in Bengal and misbehave with women, they can do anything. Today they snatched the paper and tore it, it won't be a surprise if they tear clothes tomorrow. I condemn it."

The Monsoon Session of the Parliament began on Monday, however, both Houses have failed to transact any business so far due to the continuous uproar by Opposition members.