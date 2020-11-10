NDA Leading In Bihar Trends, BJP's Malviya Scorns LJP; Says 'they Fought With No Agenda'

As the counting trends in Bihar Assembly Elections show BJP emerging as the single largest party and the NDA alliance having an edge over the Mahagathbandhan, the ruling party's IT cell chief Amit Malviya on Tuesday said the people of Bihar have trusted the leadership of PM Modi and have voted for politics of development.

'The results can be clearly seen'

Answering whether the NDA alliance could have done better with LJP than it is seen to be doing as per the early trends, Amit Malviya said, "This is not the time to answer about ifs and buts. The truth is that the BJP, JDU and our other alliances fought the election together and the LJP chose to fight separately. The results can be seen. The people have voted for positive politics and for Nitish Kumar's experience. RJD and LJP fought this very negatively. They did not have their own agenda. They only levelled allegations."

"In 2020, the BJP can be seen emerging as the single largest party in Bihar. It only proves that the people of Bihar trust PM Modi and believe in his leadership. RJD's Yuvraaj can spend five more years with Rahul Gandhi in Delhi," he added.

Trends indicate BJP set to emerge as the single-largest party

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has crossed halfway mark as per the Election Commission of India's (ECI) latest trends for all 243 seats at 12:15 pm--NDA is leading on 127 seats - BJP 73, JDU 47 and Vikassheel Insaan Party 7. The BJP is marching ahead as per the early trends, having an upper hand over JDU. While Mahagathbandhan is ahead on 100 seats - RJD 61, Congress 20, Left 19. BSP is leading on one, AIMIM on three, LJP on five and independents on seven.

Counting of votes polled in Bihar Assembly elections began at 8 am on Tuesday at 55 counting centres across 38 districts of the state. The voting across 243-assembly constituencies in Bihar was held in three phases on October 28, November 3, and November 7 to decide the fate of 3,755 candidates. Over 7,29,27,396 electors were eligible to vote in Bihar polls and the voter turnout was at 57.05%, which was 0.39% higher compared to 56.66% in 2015 elections.

