NDA Meet To Discuss Strategy For Getting 'much Bigger Mandate' In 2024: Apna Dal (S)

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) meeting on Tuesday will deliberate on its strategy for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and there is no possibility of any discussion on sharing of seats, one of its constituents Apna Dal (S) said. The BJP-led NDA is scheduled to host the meeting later in the day in what is being seen as a show of strength by the ruling alliance amid a get-together of opposition parties in Bengaluru to forge unity.

BJP party president J P Nadda on Monday asserted that 38 constituents of the ruling NDA have confirmed their participation in the meeting where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also be present. Asked about the NDA meeting, Apna Dal (Soneylal) leader and Union Minister Anupriya Patel told PTI, "NDA meetings keep happening. There is no scope for seat sharing discussion in this forum . Any discussion on seat-sharing is not even possible in this meeting. For that, parties hold discussion with the BJP leadership in separate meetings." "But definitely, the meeting is going to discuss how to win the maximum number of seats in Lok Sabha and give strength to our alliance while taking the NDA government’s achievements to the people and keeping the ground realities in mind," she added.

Replying to questions on opposition unity efforts, Patel said she was confident of the NDA coming back to power at the Centre under leadership of Modi in 2024 again. "We have seen the results of last two Lok sabha elections and how the people reposed their faith in NDA and rejected all these opposition parties sitting in Bengaluru today," she said Patel said the "NDA family's" popularity is "consistently" growing due to the work pattern of its government.

“Many friends are joining us today because they have seen and realised that voters of the country are today reposing faith in Modi government, she said, adding, "We are fully confident that in 2024 NDA will get a much bigger manadate and its government will be formed under Prime Minister Modi."