NDA Shows Full Faith In PM Modi’s Leadership, Confident Of Winning Majority In 2024 Polls

Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Tuesday (July 18) unanimously passed a proposal stating that the alliance government will be formed for the third consecutive time in 2024 under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

All allies presented their views at the meeting, which lasted for more than four hours. Passing the resolution at a meeting convened by the BJP, the NDA partners exuded confidence in the alliance’s victory in 2024 polls.

39 party show

Countering the opposition's 26-party meeting in Bengaluru, the BJP on Tuesday conducted a meeting of 38 other NDA partners in a grand show of strength. Attacking the opposition meet, PM Modi termed the NDA different from that of the opposition which has been named I.N.D.I.A, stating that “NDA is not made out of majboori (compulsion)”.

“NDA is totally different. For us, the alliance is not majboori (compulsion), but mazbooti ka madhyam (means of strength). It is not a coalition of compulsions, but of contributions,” the Prime Minister said at a meeting of 39 NDA constituents organised in Delhi.

Taking a dig on the opposition’s unity meet, PM Modi added, “When the alliance is due to the compulsion of power, when the alliance is with the intention of corruption, when the alliance is based on the policy of dynasty politics, when the alliance is done keeping casteism and regionalism in mind, then that alliance does a lot harm to the country.”