NDA Slams Oppn For New Parliament Inauguration Boycott Call; 'affront To Democratic Ethos'

National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Wednesday "unequivocally" condemned the decision of 19 political parties to boycott the inauguration of the new Parliament building by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 28. The NDA said that the act is not merely disrespectful but a "blatant affront to the democratic ethos and constitutional values of our great nation."

Targeting the opposition, NDA said that the flagrant disrespect towards Parliament betrays not only intellectual bankruptcy but a disturbing contempt for the very essence of democracy. "Regrettably, this is not the first instance of such disdain. Over the past nine years, these opposition parties have repeatedly shown scant regard for parliamentary procedures, disrupted sessions, staged walkouts during crucial legislations, and demonstrated an alarming lackadaisical attitude towards their Parliamentary duties. This recent boycott is just another feather in their cap of disregard for democratic processes," the NDA said.

'Their hypocrisy knows no bounds'

The BJP-led alliance said that the audacity of the opposition parties to preach about constitutional values and parliamentary decency, in the light of their actions, is nothing short of laughable.

"Their hypocrisy knows no bounds – they boycotted the special GST session presided over by the then President of India, Shri Pranab Mukherjee; skipped the ceremony when he was awarded the Bharat Ratna, and even extended a late courtesy call to Shri Ramnath Kovind Ji upon his election as President. Further, the disrespect shown towards our current President, Smt Droupadi Murmu is a new low in political discourse. The staunch opposition to her candidature is not just an insult to her but a direct affront to the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes of our nation," the statement read.

The NDA said that it is painfully apparent that the Opposition parties shun Parliament because it represents the will of the people - a will that has repeatedly rejected their antiquated and self-serving politics. "Their preference for semi-monarchic governments and family-run parties shows an aversion to a vibrant democracy, an ideology incongruent with the ethos of our nation," it added.

19 opposition parties, including the Indian National Congress, Trinamool Congress, Samajwadi Party and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), announced their decision to not attended the inauguration of the new Parliament House by PM Modi. In a joint statement, the opposition parties said that they find no value in a new parliament building when the soul of democracy has been sucked out.

Congress, Trinamool Congress, DMK, Janata Dal (United), AAP, CPI-M, CPI, SP, NCP, SS (UBT), RJD, IUML, JMM, NC, KC (M), RSP, VCK, MDMK, RLD are the signatories of the joint statement.