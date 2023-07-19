'NDA To Secure Over 50% Vote Share': PM Modi Sets Target For 2024 Lok Sabha Elections

Prime Minister Narendra Modi exuded confidence and set a target that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will secure over 50 per cent of the vote share in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. He made the remark during his address to the NDA allies which came hours after 26 Opposition parties held its second unity meeting in Bengaluru on Tuesday. While addressing the NDA meeting in New Delhi, PM Modi stated that the front is expanding not only in terms of numbers and geography but also gaining the citizens' trust.

PM Modi sets 50% vote share target

"The people are watching NDA's history as well as chemistry and this adds up to our mathematics which benefits us in polls. In 2014, NDA received 38 per cent of the total votes in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. Acknowledging the work that we put in to safeguard our national interests, they trusted us with over 45 per cent of the total vote share in the 2019 general polls. And in the 250 seats that we won the vote share was registered at 50 per cent," PM Modi said.

He asserted, "All our alliance partners are working sincerely and dedicatedly, which has imbibed me with confidence that NDA will get over 50 per cent vote share in the 2024 elections."

Prime Minister Modi further stated that no foreign countries want to invest their time and energy in a government that is going to go out of power but at this time, it is 'different with India'. Everybody is aware that elections are going to take place next year, still, various important countries like America, France, Australia, the UK, and UAE are inviting the representatives of the government. "Several countries are honouring India and signing massive agreements and this is all because even they know the people of India trust NDA. Even globally everybody is aware that who has the majority".

PM Modi told the allies, "I am optimistic that your hard work is going to pay off as the citizens have faith in you and NDA will connect every class, every society with the mission of developing India".

For the second time in the day, PM Modi beamed with confidence about the NDA's chances going into 2024. For the second time on the same day, PM Modi stated that "Desh ke log mann bana chuke hai" (the people of India have made up their minds about who they are voting for in 2024).