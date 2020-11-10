'NDA Will Come Forward': BJP-JD(U) Confidence Intact As MGB Leads Marathon In Early Trends

As the early trends in Bihar election results indicated a neck-to-neck fight for the 243 State Assembly seats, JD(U) leader Imtiaz Ahmad Ansari exuded confidence, remarking that the trends will change. In a setback to the Nitish Kumar government, early Bihar leads show the BJP racing ahead of partner JDU. This indicates that Janata Dal-United is dragging down the NDA's numbers.

Opining on the downfall of JD(U), Ansari said that the number will fall in NDA's favour and the alliance will come forward under the leadership of Nitish Kumar.

"The trend will change. JDU's number will increase. We are focused on NDA. NDA Alliance will come forward under the leadership of Nitish Kumar. These are just the early trends and the number will fall in NDA's favour," said Ansari.

Further backing its ally partner, BJP's Sudesh Verma asserted the alliance to be intact, stating that JD(U) will pick the numbers. Speaking on Chirag Pawan's departure from NDA, Verma said,

"NDA will do good. JDU will pick the numbers. It is an intact alliance. And speaking of Chirag Paswan, whoever wants to fight and leave the party can do so."

Counting of votes polled in Bihar Assembly elections began at 8 am on Tuesday at 55 counting centres across 38 districts of the state. The voting across 243-assembly constituencies in Bihar was held in three phases on October 28, November 3, and November 7 to decide the fate of 3,755 candidates. Over 7,29,27,396 electors were eligible to vote in Bihar polls and the voter turnout was at 57.05%, which was 0.39% higher compared to 56.66% in 2015 elections.

Trends as per ECI at the time of writing this article:

BJP is leading on 31 seats

JDU leading on 24 seats

RJD is leading on 34 seats

Cong is leading on 12 seats

Left parties leading on 7 seats

LJP leading on 3 seats

AIMIM leading on 1 seat

Bihar Exit polls

The Republic Jan Ki Baat Exit Polls have predicted the RJD-Congress-Left 'Mahagathbandhan trumping the JDU-BJP-HAM-VIP (NDA) alliance, ushering Tejashwi Yadav's maiden CM term. The Nitish Kumar-led NDA combination has been projected to not cross the halfway mark in the 243-seat assembly, as RJD is projected to emerge as the single largest party. Incumbent CM Nitish Kumar (70) seeks a fourth consecutive term.

The Mahagathbandhan is projected to win 118-138 seats defeating the NDA which is projected to win 91-117 seats, LJP is projected to win 5-8 seats, while others are projected to win 3-6 seats. As per Republic Jan Ki Baat Exit Polls, the party-wise projections stand as such - RJD (79-91 seats), Congress (24-30 seats), Left (15-17 seats), BJP (60-75 seats), JDU (31-42 seats). While AIMIM is projected to win one seat, HAM and VIP are set to not win a single seat.

