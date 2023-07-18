NDA's 38 Meet To Counter Opposition’s 26: Here’s What To Expect From The Clash

In efforts to counter the Opposition, the Bharatiya Janata Party has also announced the presence of 38 National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partners for a meeting, scheduled to be held in New Delhi on Tuesday. Interestingly, the saffron camp’s NDA meet has been “consciously” organised on the same day 26 like-minded opposition parties slated to huddle in Karnataka’s Bengaluru for the second time to formulate their collective strategy to fight the ruling BJP in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

While the 26 opposition parties are uniting with the objective to oust the BJP of power from the Centre, the saffron camp is fighting the battle to retain its old alliance partners along with the intention to get the new ones to join the camp. In fact, just a day ahead of the Opposition’s meeting on July 17, the BJP shocked its opponent with the return of Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief Om Prakash Rajbhar in the NDA.

NDA’s 38 vs Opposition’s 26

Here’s what you can expect from the NDA meet, which is expected to be joined by 38 parties, in the National Capital:

With the presence of as many as 38 alliance partners in the NDA, the parties will plan their strategies to make the grand alliance stronger by bringing new and lost alliance partners to fight the 2024 polls. The Tuesday meeting will be held in the attendance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, JP Nadda and top BJP leaders. In a counter-effort against the Opposition’s plan for 2024, BJP president JP Nadda on Monday confirmed the participation of 38 parties and slammed the Opposition leaders' for uniting for a "selfish" motive. It is important to note that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), formed after the 1998 general elections, have raised its count from 24 to 38 now indicating that the BJP has attracted the support of more regional parties over the past few years. Sources have reported that a few more political parties will be joining or returning to the NDA camp. With all eyes on the meeting, it was speculated that in view of its defeat in the recently held Karnataka Assembly polls, the HD Kumaraswamy-led JD(S) is likely to join the NDA ahead of the 2024 polls. Recently joined parties including the Ajit Pawar-led NCP faction, Jitan Ram Manjhi’s Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) and OP Rajbhar’s Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) are also set to join the meeting.

