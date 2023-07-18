NDA's 38 Vs Opposition's 26 Amid Changing Political Equations Ahead Of 2024 Polls

Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in 2024, several opposition parties all across India are sinking their differences to unite in an attempt to dethrone the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), while regional parties, which have been rivals at the state level and have been splintered at the national level, are now siding with the opposition.

In order to counter the Centre's ordinance regarding control of administrative services in the national capital, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which emerged with an anti-Congress agenda, landed on the opposition's plate after the grand old party backed AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal in his opposition to the Delhi ordinance.

BJP National President JP Nadda Monday announced the confirmation of 38 National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partners’ attendance at the meeting to be held in the national capital on July 18. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to chair an NDA meeting organized to mark the completion of nine years of the central government.

A day ahead of the grand meeting in New Delhi, Lok Janshakti Party (LJP-Ram Vilas) leader Chirag Paswan joined the alliance following a meeting with BJP National President JP Nadda and Union Minister Amit Shah.

MGP (Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party), Apna Dal, AGP (Asom Gana Parishad), Rashtriya Lok Jan Shakti Party, Nishad Party, UPPPL (United People's Party Liberal, Assam), AIRNC (All India NR Congress,Puducherry), Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt, Dhadial), Janasena (Pawan Kalyan), NCP (Nationalist Congress Party, Ajit Pawar), Lok Jan Shakti Party (Ram Vilas Paswan), HAM (Hindustani Awam Morcha), RLSP (Rashtriya Lok Samata Party), VIP (Vikassheel Insaan Party, Mukesh Sahni) and SBSAP (Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party, Om Prakash Rajbhar) are also likely to attend the meet.

Notably, the opposition parties' mega conclave will be held in Bengaluru on the same day as the NDA meets in the nation's capital.

Opposition Meet

Leaders of 15 Opposition parties met in Patna, Bihar, on June 23, signaling an urgency among them to coordinate their campaigns against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the run-up to the 2024 general election. The leaders emphasized the significance of the meeting in light of accusations that the BJP is misusing state power to encircle the Opposition; for instance, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin described it as a "war cry of a united opposition" for the "rebirth of a secular democratic India."

It is pertinent to note that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which rose to prominence by condemning and calling each of these Opposition leaders names, now seeks their support to preserve its own power.

As many as 26 political parties from across the country are likely to participate in the second leg of the Opposition's two-day mega meeting in Bengaluru.

The first day of the Opposition party's meeting started Monday with a dinner meeting hosted by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Welcomed leaders from the opposition parties for the Dinner meet ahead of Opposition Party leaders' meet in Bengaluru today. pic.twitter.com/ynNhY6iVW6 — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) July 17, 2023

Following the dinner, Congress leader BK Hariprasad said that the meeting started with a good signal and that it would be the end of the BJP in 2024.

Mocking the NDA meeting, which is to be held on the same day in the national capital, the opposition termed it the "National Disaster Alliance."