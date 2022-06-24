NDA's Presidential Candidate Droupadi Murmu Files Nomination In Presence Of PM Modi

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu filed her nomination for the post of the 15th president of the country on Friday in the Parliament building. She filed her nomination in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP National President JP Nadda and other Union Cabinet ministers & Chief Ministers of BJP & NDA-ruled states. Murmu will be the first tribal woman to hold the President position if she wins the elections.

Also, the top dignitaries, including Union Cabinet Ministers Pralhad Joshi, Nitin Gadkari, Sarbananda Sonowal, Dharmendra Pradhan, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Piyush Goyal, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, Goa CM Pramod Sawant, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar, Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai, Manipur CM Biren Singh, Ramdas Athawale, amd MoS Arjun Ram Meghwalwere in attendance.

Ahead of the nomination filing, Draupadi Murmu made floral tributes to the statues of Mahatma Gandhi, BR Ambedkar statue and Birsa Munda inside the Parliament building. As per the direction of Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik, BJD ministers Jagannath Saraka and Tukuni Sahu were also present along with Murmu during her nomination filing today in the Parliament House.

Who is Droupadi Murmu?

Droupadi Murmu was born in 1958 and started her political career in 1997 when she was an elected councillor in the Rajrangpur district of Odisha and also became the vice-president of the Scheduled Tribes Morcha of the Odisha unit of the BJP in the same year. Prior to her political life, Droupadi used to be an honorary assistant teacher.

She has also served as BJP District President of Mayurbhanj from 2002 to 2009 and in 2013 again. She has been a two-time BJP MLA in Odisha and also served as a Cabinet minister in the Naveen Patnaik-led state government when it had an alliance with the BJP. Murmu was also the first woman governor of Jharkhand.

As far as her personal life is concerned, Murmu lost her husband and two sons earlier in her life. It is important to mention that she has two decades of experience working for the upliftment of the tribal community.

Presidential election 2022

As the term of President Ram Nath Kovind is ending on July 24, an election to fill this impending vacancy will be held on July 18. The President will be elected by the Electoral College consisting of elected members of both Houses of Parliament and the Legislative Assemblies through a secret ballot. However, the nominated MPs and MLCs of various states are not eligible to participate in this election. The total value of the votes of electors is 10,86,431. While the last date for filing nomination papers is June 29, the counting of votes shall take place on July 21.

