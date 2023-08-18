NDMC And Delhi Waqf Board At Loggerheads Over Plan To Demolish Mosque On Sunehri Bagh Road

A face-off has taken place between the New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) and the Delhi Waqf Board over the demolition of a 150-year-old mosque located at the Sunehri Bagh Road intersection in Delhi. The battle took a legal turn and reached Delhi High Court after a letter from the Delhi traffic police was first sent to the NDMC to control the traffic situation at the roundabout where the mosque has been situated for more than a century. Arguing for the demolition, the central government-controlled authority also stated that this area falls under a high-security zone due to its proximity to the Parliament and frequent VVIP visits on the stretch.

The mosque is located near Udyog Bhawan Metro Station, at the intersection where Maulana Azad Road, Motilal Nehru Marg and Kamaraj Road meet. The letter, which was issued by the Delhi traffic police in June this year to the NDMC commissioner, stated that the passenger car unit (PCU) load has increased substantially in the vicinity of the Sunehri Bagh area, owing to creation of new physical assets in this area. It said, "This has resulted in traffic congestion in the area. It is, therefore, requested that NDMC may examine the feasibility of realignment or redesigning of the R/A Sunehri Bagh or invoking any other suitable traffic engineering interventions to maintain smooth and safe flow of traffic in the area."

The letter issued by Delhi traffic police to NDMC.

After the letter was issued, a joint inspection of the mosque was conducted by the stakeholders concerned.

Responding to the development undertaken by the NDMC, Wajeeh Shafiq, Standing Counsel for the Delhi Waqf Board, said, "We were deliberately sent the letter late. By the time we reached the site to be a part of the joint inspection, it was already over. This demonstrates that the joint inspection was nothing but an eyewash without any real intention to allow the petitioner to participate in the joint inspection." A petition was later filed in the Delhi High Court by the Delhi Waqf Board, stating that the congestion is not because of the roundabout, on which the mosque under reference is situated, but because of the uncontrolled parking of vehicles on both the carriage ways of Motilal Nehru Marg. The petition filed on July 3 also alleged that the NDMC didn't follow the procedure established by law in any of the demolitions of the Waqf properties in the past.

The Waqf Board is of the view that the central government-controlled authority is using the excuse of traffic congestion to threaten the centuries-old Waqf property. "There is a clear and apparent danger that the respondents are merely looking for a pretext to demolish the mosque in question," added the petition.

A screengrab of the petition between the two parties.

However, a counter-affidavit filed by the NDMC in the court observes that it's unanimously decided that the demolition of the mosque is necessary. Hitting out at the Delhi Waqf Board, the NDMC also clarified that the board is making false statements about receiving the letter for joining the joint inspection after it was over. The joint inspection was carried out on June 28 in the presence of 15 government officials, including officers from Delhi Traffic Police and the NDMC. A report was formed by the NDMC after the inspection and a letter was sent to the Delhi government, seeking a permission for the demolition of the mosque. Following this, a re-inspection was carried out at the religious premises where the parties present in the inspection observed that keeping safety and security of the VVIPs in the area in mind, the premises occupied by the religious structure may be utilised for the redesigning and re-engineering of the traffic infrastructure.

The Delhi High Court will be hearing the matter again on October 6.